Levitt AMP Carson City presents The Vindys (sponsored)

Alternative and fun, The Vindys make their way out west for the very first time.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the 6th in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, July 30, we are thrilled to present to the Levitt AMP Carson City stage The Vindys and opening for The Vindys is Sagebrush Rebels.

The Vindys have become one of the most sought-after bands in the Northeast Ohio area with their unique blend of alt-rock that Cleveland Magazine says, “…reminds us of the Black Keys,” and “…make us want to dance, whether we’re in a grimy dive bar or a field in Lake County.” Their new album, Bugs, is out now.

The Youngstown, Ohio-based band includes singer/songwriter/guitarist Jackie Popovec, who’s been called a powerhouse with a voice that exudes confidence and sex appeal, her sound reminiscent of Amy Winehouse and Adele. Rounding out the band is John Anthony on guitar/harmony vocals and Rick Deak on guitar/harmony vocals. All are classically trained musicians who combine their skills resulting in a depth and maturity in their music that is intricate, yet relatable.

This concert takes place as the Brewery Arts Center opens their new exhibition on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Part of the Machine, Rock & Pinball! This exhibit features playable retro pinball machines with corresponding Rock & Roll artifacts. Some of the items include the KISS pinball machine with Peter Kris’ drum set, “Tommy” pinball machine with Pete Townshend’s guitar and many more! In the spirit of barrier free that accompanies each Levitt event, we are offering this exhibition with free admission every Saturday from 5-7pm before each Levitt event.

Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. On August 6, Bad Mother Nature will take the stage with Greg Gilmore and the Fever Dreams, Grammy Nominee Danielle Nicole-Aug. 13, Eddie 9V-Aug. 20, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org.

