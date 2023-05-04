Jazz & Beyond Music Festival returns to Carson City August 11-21 (sponsored)

52.3 F
Jazz & Beyond Music Festival returns to Carson City August 11-21

By: KPS3

Date:

Sagebrush Rebels will perform at the Silver Saddle Ranch on August 13. Image courtesy of the Sagebrush Rebels. Used with permission.

Mile High Jazz Band Association presents Carson City’s 20th annual Jazz & Beyond Music Festival, with 11 days of free entertainment and more than 30 performances. The beat returns this August in multiple venues around the city, beginning with the festival opener on Friday, August 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion, on the corner of W. Robinson and Mountain Streets. It features the Reno Jazz Orchestra. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

This year, a day at the historic Silver Saddle Ranch, 2648 Carson River Road, along the Carson River, will be on Sunday, August 13, from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. Visitors can wear their boots and hats and enjoy the music of Dale Poune and Doug Sandall, cowboy poetry by Larry Marinel and Johanna Foster, and the Sagebrush Rebels band.

Mule-drawn wagon rides by Hee Haw Haven Mules will provide tours through the ranchland. Food, beverages, and Scoups ice cream treats will be available. Seating is limited, bring chairs. This annual event is sponsored in part by the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department; Friends of Silver Saddle Ranch; and Great Basin Consulting Group.

Jazz & Beyond Music Festival’s final performance will be on Monday, August 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the McFadden Plaza stage. This date is the 119th anniversary of the birth of the great band-leader, William “Count” Basie. The audience is invited to a Basie tribute concert by the Mile High Jazz Band with vocalists Jakki Ford and June Joplin.

Other performances in the Festival include the Red Tango, CeCe Gable Band, Niall McGuinness and the New World Jazz Project, Graham Marshall Band, Cruz Control featuring Whitney Myer, Monique DeHaviland Band, The Biggest Little Big Band Nonet, Cherie Shipley’s Take This, the Reno Video Game Symphony Jazz Ensemble, RoseBud’s Dance Band, Lucky Diamond and the Incontinentals and lots more. For a complete schedule of events, visit jazzcarsoncity.com.

For additional information, call 775-883-4154, email [email protected], or check the website jazzcarsoncity.com. Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Jazz & Beyond Festival is funded in part by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Carson City Cultural Commission, and private donations.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

