39 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Commission on Construction Education welcomes two new members appointed by Governor Lombardo (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

The Commission on Construction Education (CCE) welcomed the appointments of Bryce Clutts and Sean Stewart by Governor Joe Lombardo. Images courtesy CEC. Used with permission.

Through October 31, 2026, the Commission on Construction Education (CCE) welcomed the appointments of Bryce Clutts and Sean Stewart 

“The Commission on Construction Educationis pleased to have Bryce Clutts and Sean Stewartjoin our efforts to distribute grant funding for education and training initiatives impacting all ages engaged in the construction industry,” expressed CCE Chairman Boyd Martin. “We look forward to having their professional insights as we encourage applicants to advance opportunities for those interested in construction careers.” 

Bryce Clutts, president, chief executive officer, and partner of Metcalf Builders, Inc., is a general contractor out of Carson City with nearly 30 years of construction experience. Prior to his start in construction, Clutts collaborated on the development of a successful contracting business, later joining Metcalf Builders in 2018, becoming managing partner in 2020. He has served as a board member, treasurer, and lifetime achievement award recipient of the Girl Scouts; board member of Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada; fifteen-year board member and two-time President of the Nevada Contractor’s Association; former board member and chair of the Nevada State Public Works Board; planning commissioner for Douglas County; and ten-year member of Vistage Worldwide. 

Sean Stewart graduated from Southern Utah University with a BA in PoliticalScience in 2001. He received his Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University in 2003. From 2004 to 2011 Stewart served as vice president and general counsel for Frehner Construction Company, which was later acquired by Aggregate Industries, where he held these positions over the Southwest, Central, and Mid-Atlantic operating regions. In 2011, Stewart was hired as CEO for the Nevada Contractors Association, representing contractors in Southern Nevada. In 2021, after 10 years with Nevada Contractors Association, he stepped down to become a partner in a local contracting company. Stewart is now the sole owner of M Con Inc., a local contracting company specializing in utilities and grading. 

The Commission on Construction Education reviews programs of education that relate to building construction and distributes grants from the Construction Education Account for qualified programs pursuant to NRS 624.570. Its mission is to improve the quality and integrity of the construction industry by awarding grants to organizations with innovative, creative, and cost-effective educational programs that will help attract and retain a highly qualified workforce. 

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

The Ferraro Group
The Ferraro Grouphttps://theferrarogroup.com
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Sponsored

New luxury development in Southwest Reno announced (sponsored)

ThisIsReno -
Marama, a new luxury development from homebuilder New Edge Living and Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, will feature a limited collection of 72 custom estate lots over 154 acres in Southwest Reno

Red-hot apartment construction may be cooling

Dianda Construction is now Plenium Builders (sponsored)

New Climbing and Fitness Facility Breaks Ground Near Downtown

Nevada Industry Excellence Creates Jobs and Tax Benefits for Nevada

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC