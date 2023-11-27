Commission on Construction Education welcomes two new members appointed by Governor Lombardo (sponsored)

Through October 31, 2026, the Commission on Construction Education (CCE) welcomed the appointments of Bryce Clutts and Sean Stewart

“The Commission on Construction Educationis pleased to have Bryce Clutts and Sean Stewartjoin our efforts to distribute grant funding for education and training initiatives impacting all ages engaged in the construction industry,” expressed CCE Chairman Boyd Martin. “We look forward to having their professional insights as we encourage applicants to advance opportunities for those interested in construction careers.”

Bryce Clutts, president, chief executive officer, and partner of Metcalf Builders, Inc., is a general contractor out of Carson City with nearly 30 years of construction experience. Prior to his start in construction, Clutts collaborated on the development of a successful contracting business, later joining Metcalf Builders in 2018, becoming managing partner in 2020. He has served as a board member, treasurer, and lifetime achievement award recipient of the Girl Scouts; board member of Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada; fifteen-year board member and two-time President of the Nevada Contractor’s Association; former board member and chair of the Nevada State Public Works Board; planning commissioner for Douglas County; and ten-year member of Vistage Worldwide.

Sean Stewart graduated from Southern Utah University with a BA in PoliticalScience in 2001. He received his Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University in 2003. From 2004 to 2011 Stewart served as vice president and general counsel for Frehner Construction Company, which was later acquired by Aggregate Industries, where he held these positions over the Southwest, Central, and Mid-Atlantic operating regions. In 2011, Stewart was hired as CEO for the Nevada Contractors Association, representing contractors in Southern Nevada. In 2021, after 10 years with Nevada Contractors Association, he stepped down to become a partner in a local contracting company. Stewart is now the sole owner of M Con Inc., a local contracting company specializing in utilities and grading.

The Commission on Construction Education reviews programs of education that relate to building construction and distributes grants from the Construction Education Account for qualified programs pursuant to NRS 624.570. Its mission is to improve the quality and integrity of the construction industry by awarding grants to organizations with innovative, creative, and cost-effective educational programs that will help attract and retain a highly qualified workforce.

