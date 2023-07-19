New luxury development in Southwest Reno announced (sponsored)

New Edge Living and Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty unveil Marama: a new era of luxury living in Southwest Reno

New Edge Living, a homebuilding company that pledges to reimagine and redefine the industry standard, has partnered with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty to present Marama, a new luxury development in the coveted foothills of Southwest Reno.

Perched on the shoulder of the Sierra Nevada mountains and surrounded by natural rock formations, swaying grasses and blossoming desert flora, Marama offers an exclusive assortment of custom estate lots where homes are harmoniously integrated with the surrounding scenery. The residential enclave captures the mystique of its name, Marama, a Maori term imbued with profound significance representing the moon, wisdom and the light of the entire world.

Specializing in modern transitional single-family homes, the new development spans over 154 acres of stunning Sierra terrain and features a limited collection of 72 custom estate lots that are now available for interested buyers. Situated just 12 minutes away from downtown Reno, Marama boasts a team of skilled architects and builders who specialize in crafting custom spaces tailored to accommodate a wide range of tastes and lifestyles. Additionally, the dedicated sales professionals at Marama offer personalized concierge service to help buyers navigate the purchase process.

“We’re thrilled to bring a truly elevated private retreat to the Reno community along the Southwest foothills. Something of this caliber has not been seen for decades in our region,” said Jenny Johnson, President and Broker at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are proud to have partnered with New Edge Living to present Marama.”

In addition to its expansive lots and breathtaking high-elevation views, Marama will offer an unparalleled array of community amenities. With a guardhouse at the entrance, the gated community will ensure residents’ security and privacy are top priorities. Residents can enjoy exclusive access to The Marama Clubhouse, which will feature a flexible and spacious lounge area, complete with TV monitors, comfortable seating, a cozy fireplace and an entertainment bar. The clubhouse will also feature a gourmet prep kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, dining tables, chairs and a covered outdoor space adorned with a grill and fire pits.

Plans for Marama’s 2,500-square-foot lap pool include four 25-meter lanes, perfect for morning exercise or pool parties. The thoughtfully landscaped pool area will include lounge chairs and umbrellas to kick back and unwind under the Nevada sun. For year-round relaxation, residents and their guests can enjoy the spa and cabanas — Marama will offer six 120-square-foot cabanas complete with loungers and chairs as well as a 325-square-foot spa capable of hosting up to 25 people and conveniently located next to the pool.

The fitness room will cater to diverse exercise preferences, with dedicated zones for yoga, pilates, weight training and cardio. Equipped with digital screens, a wide range of cardio machines, weight benches and free weights, this versatile space is designed to complement any fitness regimen. Plus, Marama will offer a tranquil shaded yoga lawn, an event lawn for gatherings and even pickleball courts for additional recreational opportunities.

Headquartered in Reno, Nev., New Edge Living takes pride in playing an active role in all aspects of residential home development, and Marama is no exception. The dedicated team ensures that all homes meet the highest standards in design, quality and buyer experience, creating timeless spaces that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

“A community like Marama has not been introduced to Reno in decades, and New Edge Living is revolutionizing the real estate landscape in the region. With our visionary approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, we are redefining what it means to live, work and play in this vibrant city,” said Jamie Yoshida, President of New Edge Living. “Through meticulous planning and collaboration with local stakeholders, New Edge Living is creating spaces that seamlessly blend modernity with the rich heritage of Reno. “

For more information, visit livemarama.com.

