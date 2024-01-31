Governor makes appointment to Commission on Construction Education (sponsored)

Governor Joe Lombardo has announced the appointment of Edward Abraham to the Commission on Construction Education effective February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2027. The seven member Commission consists of one member who is a member of the Nevada State Contractors Board, two members who have knowledge of construction education programs, and four members from the construction industry.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Mr. Abraham to the Commission and congratulate him on this distinguished appointment,” expressed NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “I believe that the work of the Commission is critical to enhancing and growing the industry and I am certain Mr. Abraham and the Commission will attain positive outcomes.”

For the last six years Mr. Abraham has served as the training director at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 88 Joint Apprenticeship & Training Fund Inc.

The mission of the Commission on Construction Education is to improve the quality and integrity of the construction industry by awarding grants to organizations with innovative, creative and cost-effective educational programs that will help attract and retain a highly qualified workforce. To apply for a grant click here. The deadline to submit the application is April 1, 2024.

The Nevada State Contractors Board is committed to ensuring the integrity and professionalism of the construction industry in Nevada. The NSCB has the responsibility to promote quality construction by Nevada licensed contractors through a regulatory licensing system designed to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. For more information about the Nevada State Contractors Board, please visit www.nscb.nv.gov.

