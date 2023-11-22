46.7 F
Over $223K awarded in construction education grants by Commission on Construction Education (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

Commission on Construction Education. Image courtesy of The Ferraro Group. Used with permission.

The Commission on Construction Education awarded a total of $223,649 from the Construction Education Account to three applicants at its November 8, 2023, meeting for various construction education-related programs.

The awards include:

  • $128,549 to the Board of Regents, Nevada System of Higher Education, obo UNLV to organize and hold multiple six-week statewide workshops in a multi-faceted small business training program designed to guide and assist Nevadans looking to start and grow a construction business.
  • $45,100 to the Northern Nevada Independent Electrical Contractors (NNIEC) to support the implementation of its electrical education program that provides students paid on-the-job education and classroom instructions resulting in recognized post-secondary credential through Western Nevada College.
  • $50,000 to the Northern Nevada Apprenticeship Coordinators Association (NNACA) to support outreach marketing, community and education partnerships, job fairs, public presentations, school visits and other events as they launch an expanded initiative focused on educating, recruiting, training, and retaining skilled laborers in Northern Nevada’s construction industry.

The Commission on Construction Education reviews programs of education that relate to building construction and distributes grants from the Construction Education Account for qualified programs pursuant to NRS 624.570. Its mission is to improve the quality and integrity of the construction industry by awarding grants to organizations with innovative, creative, and cost-effective educational programs that will help attract and retain a highly qualified workforce.

The Construction Education Account was established as a separate account within the State General Fund to receive monies collected by the Nevada State Contractors Board for administrative fines collected pursuant to NRS 624.710. At least 95 percent of the money deposited in the Account must be used to fund programs of education which relate to building construction and which the Commission on Construction Education determines qualify for grants.

Individuals or organizations interested in applying for future grant funding are invited to visit the Commission’s website: http://www.nvcontractorsboard.com/Edu_Comm_main.html to learn more about the application process. April 1, 2024, is the next grant application deadline for consideration at the May 4, 2024, meeting.

The Ferraro Group
The Ferraro Grouphttps://theferrarogroup.com
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.

