Dianda Construction is now Plenium Builders (sponsored)

Rebranded Construction Company is Committed to Excellence and

Building for the “New Nevada”

Plenium Builders, formerly known as Dianda Construction, has officially launched in Northern Nevada. Guided to a new era by experienced construction trailblazer Toby Basta, Plenium Builders brings together the firm’s trusted industry leaders with a new community-focused vision.

Dedicated to the same tenets of excellence and principles of client service as Dianda Construction, Plenium Builders is poised to bring a fresh perspective to every job. The company prides itself on its “no project is too complex” approach. The company holds a diverse portfolio of commercial, industrial and residential projects across Reno/Sparks and Lake Tahoe, which include:

Aloft Hotel at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Uncommon Student Housing at the University of Nevada, Reno

Horiba R&D Facility Cleanroom, Office and Laboratory

Villa Harrah on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

City of Reno Community Development Department Office Remodel

Silver Legacy Resort Casino Renovation (Phases 1 and 2)

Plenium Builders enters each project with strong promises – superior quality, honesty and transparency, unsurpassed value, follow-through and lifelong relationships. The company empowers its employees to take initiative and seek innovative solutions. As emphasized by Basta, who serves as Plenium Builders’ President and Managing Partner, the company’s values and strong team partnerships are what drives their success.

“Plenium is not just a new name; it’s a new era,” said Basta. “Our skilled team is committed to taking the guesswork out of construction. We offer an array of technical and analytical construction expertise in multiple business sectors, a strong work ethic and an enthusiasm for detail-focused follow-through.”

Along with Basta, Plenium Builders’ experienced leadership includes Scott Higgins, Vice President of Pre-Construction; Ross Blaine, Vice President of Operations; Bob White, Residential Director; and Dave Baker, General Superintendent. Across the spectrum of talented project personnel, Plenum Builders’ team members – including superintendents, estimators, project managers, project engineers, administrators and craftspeople – are focused on adding value, offering a superior level of service, providing partnership and fostering a collaborative environment to promote successful outcomes for every client.

“Each member of our team is committed to developing the best possible approach for each client’s unique project,” said Basta. “Plenium partners with clients every step of the way, surpassing expectations and always pushing the envelope to maintain our superior quality and craftsmanship. We are building for the ‘New Nevada.’”

Plenium Builders welcomes new project opportunities in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

About Plenium Builders

Plenium Builders is a skilled contracting and construction firm offering world-class residential and commercial building services in the Northern Nevada region. Balanced in creativity and innovation, the company works alongside each client to employ proven construction management tools to bring successful projects to life. Plenium Builders delivers on its promises to treat each client with the utmost care, to do their best work and to deliver on their client’s vision. For more information on Plenium Builders, visit pleniumbuilders.com.

