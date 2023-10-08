51.9 F
Photos: Maple Moon Coffee serves autumn specials

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Maple Moon Coffee in downtown’s The Basement. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Maple Moon Coffee in downtown’s The Basement. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Summer heat eventually transitions to the crisp, cool breezes of fall. It’s the happy in-between before the cold fully sets in, when we bundle up with a hot beverage in the morning, then shed our layers and reach for something cool and refreshing come afternoon.

Coffee is good every time of year, but something about those seasonal flavors ups the ante at our favorite coffee shops. Maple Moon Coffee, a food-and-drinks spot in downtown’s The Basement, isn’t holding anything back with its fall menu.

Of course, there is the tried-and-true pumpkin spice latte, but that’s just the beginning for the coffee shop, which serves Coffeebar beans.

A white pumpkin will give you a twist, made with white chocolate and pumpkin spice before it’s topped with additional spice and whipped cream for a decadent coffee-meets-dessert final product. 

The pumpkin theme continues with a pumpkin spice chai and pumpkin cloud top cold brew. The former is a chai with pumpkin spice and topped with whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon. The latter is a flavorful cold brew finished with a cold, airy foam dubbed a “cloud top.”

For those less enthusiastic about pumpkin, the s’mores items may be more enticing. The menu has both a s’mores latte and a s’mores cloud top cold brew. Plus, off the menu, you can order a s’mores iced coffee instead, which is surprisingly not as sweet as one might assume. Instead, the rich, nutty flavor of the coffee takes center stage, while the chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and spicy sprinkles on top complement the drink itself, offering a hint of sweet instead of an overwhelming blast of sugar.

All specialty coffees are offered in 12- and 16-ounce sizes.

Even if you’re not there for the seasonal sippers, a full menu of coffee classics is available. Maple Moon turns out brewed coffees, Americanos, espressos, flat whites, mochas, cold brews and teas, among a few other specialties.

Year-round specialty drinks include a maple brown sugar latte—which also matches the sweater weather vibes of the season—a shaken espresso and a few mochas.Small brunch and lunch items are served, including muffins, breakfast burritos, pancakes, Belgian waffles and sandwiches (turkey pesto and gourmet grilled cheese).

It’s common to find customers busily clinking away at their laptops while they enjoy a lavender latte. And while a few tables inside offer a comfortable workspace, a couple of seating areas are aesthetically designed for gathering or lounging alone. Whether one nabs  a seat on the comfy couch and gets deep in conversation with friends and colleagues or sits alone under the neon lights—literally—there’s hardly a bad seat in the house.

More

https://www.maplemooncoffeeco.com/

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

