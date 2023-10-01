45.3 F
Laid-back dinners at Royce

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

A Royce burger and salad. Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.
Many choose the opulent ambiance of La Famiglia or the quiet comfort of Granite Street Eatery for an evening downtown. But what if you want to keep it a little more casual? Near those eateries sits Royce Burger Bar, an unassuming, easy bar that serves up surprisingly delicious small plates.

The space is dark and moody. Guests order their dinner and drinks at the bar before taking a seat either on the expansive outdoor patio or curled up on a plush living room-style couch. 

A list of specialty cocktails is available, including a Blanco Mezcal Negroni made with Rayu Mezcal and Bombay Gin. A Naked and Famousish offers a fun moniker for the mezcal and Aperol-based sipper. You can also order other cocktails from the main bar, including Manhattans and old-fashioneds. 

Prefer to keep it simple? Wine, beer and canned cocktails are all available, too.

While the cocktails are tasty, and moderately priced, it’s the burgers that keep locals clamoring to Royce. Big, juicy meat patties are stuffed between soft buns for slightly messy final products that have no right being served in a corner bar. 

The signature meal, a Royceburger, gives me In-N-Out vibes. The special sauce is akin to the Thousand Island we all know from the fast food chain, and the ingredients are otherwise simple—lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese. 

You can also switch it up with a Frenchified Burger, with peppercorn dijonaise, gruyere cheese and caramelized onions, or a BBQ Burger with cheddar, bacon and house-made sauce. Every burger comes with a choice of chips, fries or a side salad (there’s an upcharge on the salad though). 

While I don’t suggest not ordering a burger here—they are easily one of the best burger spots in Reno, in my opinion at least—there are other options for hungry diners. The poutine is a menu stand-out, made the traditional way with gravy and cheese curds. There are a few variations of French fries and chicken wings available, too.

Food may take a bit to arrive as the restaurant does get busy, even mid-week. Perhaps that’s why the atmosphere is cozy and inviting and the drinks easy to refill at the bar anytime you please.

If the main floor is crowded, slip into the back where more tables are hidden away from the bar. And of course, that wraparound patio is coveted when the weather is nice.

One great aspect of Royce is that it’s routinely open until 11 p.m., and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. Sundays are the only day of the week Royce closes up early—well, early for them—at 9 p.m.

115 Ridge St.
Reno, NV 89501
(775) 440-1095
[email protected]

Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space.

