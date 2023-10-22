51.2 F
Head down South in The Basement

By: Nora Tarte

Simple Southern cuisine—that’s the secret recipe behind Papa What You Cooking’s success. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Simple Southern cuisine—that’s the secret recipe behind Papa What You Cooking’s success. The newest neighbor in The Basement, the underground marketplace in the old postal building downtown, is a soul food shop specializing in classic recipes and delicious desserts. It opened in August.

At Papa What You Cooking, customers can chow down on toasted peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cups of shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, collard greens and more. 

The sandwiches are an easy lunch fix for people who work in the area or families coming in on the weekend. Each sandwich comes with chips and a pickle or pepperoncini. The toasted PB&J is a crowd-pleaser, made with grape or strawberry jelly to delight kids and adults. The fried bologna is a personal favorite, all crispy bologna atop white bread, stacked with lettuce and tomatoes. The po’ boy, made with roast beef and gravy, is a recognizable staple of New Orleans cuisine. There are also grilled cheese, tuna melts and BLTs available.

While sandwiches are popular, they aren’t the only dishes served here. The chicken wings are coated in an herb blend that’s flavorful but not too spicy, more peppery than hot. Tender and delicious, they can be dipped in barbecue sauce or ranch dressing. 

The shrimp and grits don’t skimp on butter. Large shrimps are mixed into the flavorful porridge that uses boiled cornmeal as its base. Cream of Wheat is a good reference point for anyone unfamiliar.

While the short-and-sweet menu is packed with Southern favorites, it’s really the desserts that shouldn’t be missed.

Papa What You Cooking keeps a stocked sweets display, featuring huge cookies with soft and gooey middles—oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and peanut butter—and pies in mini or full size. The pecan pie is a popular treat, as is sweet potato pie. Perhaps the best one, however, is the sweet potato pecan pie that combines sweet, savory and nutty flavors into one delectable dessert. And full-size pies can be pre-ordered for those looking ahead to Thanksgiving.

The cornbread is another add-on that can easily accompany any meal, whether dining in or taking it to go. And sodas and other canned or bottled beverages are sold alongside meals. 

The eatery is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, in line with hours at The Basement. One can choose to dine inside—the space that was once Seven Troughs Distillery—or grab a table in the main hub just outside of the door. 

Dessert items change often so be prepared to try something new. There’s been everything from German chocolate cake to peach cobbler offered depending on the day. 

https://papawhatyoucooking.square.site/

Nora Heston Tarte

