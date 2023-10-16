Dickson Realty welcomes Kaycee Summers as broker for Minden/Gardnerville office (sponsored)

Dickson Realty is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kaycee Summers as the new broker for its Minden/Gardnerville office. As a fifth-generation resident of Carson Valley, Summers brings an unparalleled passion for the community and a wealth of real estate expertise to her role.

Summers’ journey in real estate spans an impressive nine years, during which she has consistently demonstrated her unwavering commitment to her profession and clients alike. Her love for revitalizing properties and her dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate dreams have been the driving forces behind her success. Summers is known for providing a calming presence and expert guidance during what can often be a stressful process for clients.

In her first year as a real estate professional, Summers set an ambitious goal to sell six homes. To everyone’s amazement, she far exceeded her target by closing deals on twenty homes, a testament to her dedication and excellence in the field.

Beyond her exceptional real estate achievements, Summers is a natural leader who eagerly takes on new challenges. She completed the NVAR’s Leadership Class in 2017, chaired NAR’s nominating and awards committee, and actively participates in the GAC and PAC committees. Currently serving her second term as the Douglas County director, she continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of the industry.

Summers’ commitment to the community is equally impressive. She graduated from the Carson Valley Chamber’s Leadership program in 2020 and serves as a valuable member of the Carson Valley Fastpitch Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce Steering Committee and Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

In her personal life, she shares a lasting bond with her husband, Nick, whom she met during their high school years. Their journey together has resulted in a loving family with two daughters, Raegan and Mackenzie, aged nine and eight, respectively. When she’s not busy with real estate or community engagement, she finds solace at her cabin in Topaz Lake, where the absence of cell service allows her to unwind and connect with nature.

Summers embodies the spirit of dedication, leadership and community engagement, making her a valuable asset to Dickson Realty and the Carson Valley area. Her appointment as broker for the Minden/Gardnerville office marks an exciting new chapter for both Kaycee and Dickson Realty.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaycee to lead our Minden/Gardnerville office,” said Elizabeth Quinn, senior vice president at Dickson Realty. “Her deep ties to the community, extensive real estate experience and dedication to excellence make her the perfect fit for our team. We look forward to the continued growth and success she will bring to our clients and the Carson Valley area.”

For more information, visit: dicksonrealty.com

