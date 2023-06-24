Dickson Realty agents named America’s Best Real Estate Professionals by RealTrends + Tom Ferry (sponsored)

An impressive number of Realtors® and teams from Dickson Realty were named on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, honoring the finest real estate agents ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the U.S.

They are:

Ranked by Sides:

Nevada Rank Name Sides

21 Kathie Bartlett 52.0

21 Richard Berman 52.0

26 Lori Welsh 50.0

37 Joseph Wieczorek 44.0

39 Don Dees 43.0

Ranked by Volume:

Nevada Rank Name Volume

6 Joseph Wieczorek $55,436,008

11 Lori Welsh $44,231,841

15 Justin Hertz $40,809,000

17 Kathie Bartlett $40,220,765

19 David Hughes $34,801,750

24 Don Dees $32,255,727

41 Diana Renfroe $27,891,000

49 Richard Berman $24,975,869

57 Amanda Gunter $23,603,000

62 Marilyn Minor $22,252,825

72 Lisa Harrison $20,997,995

91 Diane Macdonald $17,956,034

92 Savannah Beauchemin $17,785,654

101 Christopher Whitney $16,904,490

105 Beth Cooney $16,541,586

108 Felisa Cusimano-Martin $16,322,316

112 Rebecca Dickson $16,210,000

Small Teams Ranking:

Nevada Rank Name Volume

1 Sullivan/Gore/Neal $163,047,242

(Brooke Sullivan, Heather Neal and Monica Gore)

12 The Keenan Group $47,444,700

(Kylie Keenan and Heather Keenan)

More than 27,500 real estate sales associates from every state are featured in this ranking.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals must meet the minimum protection thresholds of:

● An individual agent must close 40 residential transaction sides or $16 million in closed sales volume.

● A team must close 60 residential transaction sides or $24 million in closed sales volume.

America’s Best Real Estate Professionals includes those named in The Thousand, another RealTrends + Tom Ferry ranking, plus meet the next level of top producer. All data is based on 2022 numbers.

“We are immensely proud to have our Dickson Realty agents recognized among this elite national group,” Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “We applaud their commitment to excellence and the pursuit of delivering outstanding results in the industry. These achievements are a testament to the dedication, expertise and service our agents provide to their clients each and every day.”

For more information about Dickson Realty, visit its website at dicksonrealty.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.