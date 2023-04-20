Dickson Realty takes top three honors at global real estate conference (sponsored)

58.2 F
Dickson Realty takes top three honors at global real estate conference

By: KPS3

Date:

Chris Galli, VP of Relocation and Ainsley Murdoch, Relocation Coordinator of Dickson Realty. Image courtesy of Dickson Realty. Used with permission.

Dickson Realty earned the prestigious Diamond Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), a global network of market leading independent real estate firms. The award was presented at the LeadingRE Annual Conference on March 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The Diamond Award is the highest honor bestowed on a LeadingRE member company. The award recognizes superior performance in all LeadingRE’s business programs and is given to only one member company in each company size category.

“We are thrilled our relocation team has been recognized for elevating Dickson Realty from a local company to an international and nationally recognized real estate company,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty.

Additionally, Dickson Realty received the Crown of Excellence award, recognizing the volume of business Dickson Realty refers to other real estate companies outside the area, as well as the number of incoming referrals Dickson Realty agents have closed. And, the company was awarded the Peak Production Award recognizing the top member company in each company size category with the most revenue generating sales volume in 2022.  

Dickson Realty is one of two representatives in northern Nevada of LeadingRE. The industry network has a membership that spans six continents, connecting 550 firms and 136,000 sales associates who produce over 1.2 million real estate transactions each year.  

“For over thirty years, we have been honored to be invited to be a part of LeadingRE,” said Chris Galli, vice president of relocation at Dickson Realty. “Our affiliation has introduced us to hundreds of real estate firms and sales associates around the world that has further elevated the service and programs that Dickson Realty provides to buyers, sellers, investors and tenants of real estate in northern Nevada.” 

As a member of LeadingRE, Dickson Realty combines authentic local market leadership with top ranked resources and relationships with other premier real estate firms across the country and around the world.

