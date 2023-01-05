SUBSCRIBE
Dickson Realty announces acquisition of RCM Realty Group (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Dickson Realty Announces Acquisition of RCM Realty Group. Image credit Dickson Realty, Heidi McFadden. Used with permission.

Firm adds 34 new agents to team

Dickson Realty, the largest real estate firm in northern Nevada, announced the acquisition of RCM Realty Group, most recently known as Corcoran Global Living, with offices in Carson City and Gardnerville, Nevada. With the acquisition, Dickson Realty is adding 34 new agents to the team.

The transition will be led by Elizabeth Quinn, senior vice president of Dickson Realty and Heidi McFadden, partner of RCM Realty Group.

“RCM Realty Group is the perfect addition to Dickson Realty,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “We are thrilled to be affiliated with such a strong company in our adjoining communities of Carson City and Gardnerville. The team shares our vision and our company culture. They believe in collaboration between agents, staff and affiliates.”

RCM Realty Group was founded in 2014 by Heidi McFadden, Mark Turner and Sam Landis, who serviced clients with a deep understanding of the Carson City real estate market with a personable, boutique style approach. RCM Realty Group has been ranked as a high performing real estate brokerage firm year-after-year as the market share leader in Carson City.

“Heidi, Mark and Sam have held themselves to the highest professional standards throughout their careers,” said Beau Keenan, president of Dickson Realty. “They have a strong commitment to their community. Their involvement with our firm, especially with the seven new home developments they represent, will strengthen the footprint and visibility for us all.”

“We all share the same community pride and spirit,” said McFadden. “Many of our agents are advocates or members of local charity groups. As part of the Dickson Realty family, we will be able to continue paying it forward by supporting our communities through various organizations, whether it’s a business association or through outreach or giving. That commitment to the community is very important to us.”

For more information, visit the Dickson Realty website at dicksonrealty.com.

