Dickson Realty names Elizabeth L. Quinn as Senior Vice President (sponsored)

Dickson Realty has named veteran real estate broker and professional, Elizabeth L. Quinn, ABR, GRI, SFR, SRES, AHWDA, as senior vice president.

In her new role, Quinn will collaborate with Dickson Realty President Beau Keenan on leadership management and strategic planning for the company’s future growth, including its offices in Carson City, Genoa and Gardnerville, Nevada; around Lake Tahoe and in Truckee, California, as well as helping expand Dickson Realty’s footprint. She will train team members on coaching concepts and serve as a talent recruiter for future agents and office leaders.

In addition to supporting Dickson Realty’s marketing and communications efforts, Quinn will lead the company’s business and community outreach efforts including its involvement in The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, WIN, EDAWN and others, and work to grow the Dickson Realty service projects, among other responsibilities.

Quinn has real estate in her DNA. She grew up in Incline Village, Nevada, in a family of real estate brokers and has been a licensed REALTOR® since 2002. She brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to Dickson Realty, most recently as chief growth and education officer at Chase International, Reno. She is a certified CE instructor for the State of Nevada, an executive life coach through Coachingedu and is pursuing a certification from the International Coaching Federation. Quinn believes in giving back to the industry by being an active member in the Education, Professional Standards and Risk Management committees at the Reno- Sparks Association of Realtors.

“The addition of Elizabeth is a major milestone for our company,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. ” We have been searching nationally and regionally for the perfect person for this role, someone who epitomizes ‘Experience Elevated,’ our Dickson Realty tagline, and our passion and commitment to real estate, our agents and supporting the communities in which we live and work. She knows and understands the nuances of our local and regional real estate markets and is a great fit for our company and our culture. We’re excited to have her join our team.”

Quinn will be based out of Dickson Realty’s Caughlin Ranch office in Reno. She is active in local non-profit organizations, including the Eddy House, Salvation Army, Nevada Humane Society and Northern Nevada Food Bank. With this new role, Quinn is looking to become more involved with more local nonprofit organizations to make a big difference with our community’s homeless young adults and empower young women.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.