Beau Keenan of Dickson Realty recognized as RealTrends Emerging Leader (sponsored)

Beau Keenan, president and owner at Dickson Realty, was recognized in the 2022 RealTrends Emerging Leaders Awards, a first-of-its-kind honor of the trailblazers who are making their mark in real estate and ushering in a new generation of leaders. RealTrends, a residential real estate industry source for analysis and information, identifies the country’s largest and most successful agents and firms.

This summer, real estate professionals convened for the annual Gathering of Eagles event, esteemed for providing essential business strategy advice for the nation’s top residential real estate leaders, including C-level leadership, Realtor® association executives and senior management professionals.

“To help people buy and sell their homes and meet their goals in addition to earning our agent and community’s trust — requires commitment and drive.” said Nancy Fennell, CEO and owner of Dickson Realty. “Beau’s commitment to mentoring agents and positively impacting our community is well recognized in the achievement of this award. Under his leadership, I’m excited about the next generation of real estate professionals.”

Keenan joined Dickson Realty in 2013 and notably sold more than $60 million in residential real estate in four years. In January 2020, he was appointed president of the 49-year-old company. While managing the growth of the organization and its staff of more than 50 people, Keenan has remained involved in the recruitment and development of agents, including overseeing five residential development projects in the region.

As part of his commitment to his community and industry, Keenan started a young investors group to help fund startup businesses. He currently serves as a board member of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, and is the vice chair of the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

