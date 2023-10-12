51.7 F
Sponsored

Catholic Charities calls for Thanksgiving food items for those in need (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Catholic Charities Donation Barrels available for the holidays. Image credit Jennifer Hill. Used with permission

As we approach the season of gratitude and togetherness, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is encouraging individuals and businesses to join them in gathering and providing food items to fill 2,000 Thanksgiving meal kits.

“Catholic Charities serves more than 35,000 people each month and during the holidays that number increases as families seek to stretch their budgets to add something special to their Thanksgiving table,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “With the help of individuals and businesses, these families will receive the warmth and generosity our community so readily offers.

Businesses may choose to make a monetary donation at www.ccsnn.org or opt to have a collection barrel at their location. Items to be collected include: mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, stuffing, green beans, canned corn or chocolate pudding. Each barrel should only contain the same type of items. Donation barrels must be picked up by Catholic Charities or dropped off to the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry no later than November 10.

For more information, or to arrange for the drop off of a donation barrel contact Monique Jacobs at [email protected] or 775-322-7073, ext. 254.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

