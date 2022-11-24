Make a difference with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada this holiday season (sponsored)

8 Ways To Support Catholic Charities Of Northern Nevada This Holiday Season

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for many people. But they can be hard, too, especially for underserved people like the homeless and those who are suffering from poverty and mental health challenges, including children and youth.

Catholic Charities makes a significant impact in the Northern Nevada community through its programs, supporting hundreds of thousands of people and families in need across Northern Nevada. Their mission is simple—to spread holiday joy and spirit all year long, which in turn, helps others lead meaningful and purposeful lives.

“Every act of kindness, no matter how big or small, can make the largest difference in our clients’ lives,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, about giving back during the holidays. “Whether it’s a monetary donation, a day spent volunteering, or a visit to one of our thrift stores, we are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of our supporters.”

Here are eight ways community members and donors can support Catholic Charities this holiday season and for months to come.

Operation Stocking Stuffer

Every year, Catholic Charities collects donations of Christmas stockings, which will be distributed to children in the community.

Pre-filled stockings for boys and girls from birth to age 18 with a value of $20 are needed. Stockings can be filled with toys, books, toiletries, gift cards, games, and more. If donors don’t want to shop, Catholic Charities gladly accepts cash or mailed donations, or shop the Amazon Smile Operation Stocking Stuffer Wish List.

Drop off pre-filled stockings, stockings, and stocking stuffers at St. Vincent’s Thrift Store locations in Reno and Sparks from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Mondays-Sundays. Donations will be accepted through early December.

Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday on November 29, a global movement encouraging community members to donate to local charities. In 2021, Catholic Charities received up to $40,000 in matching gifts from generous philanthropists and anonymous donors, which went directly to supporting the St. Vincent’s Dining Room.

Since its founding in 1961, St. Vincent’s Dining Room—Reno’s original “soup kitchen”— has served more than 3 million free meals to community members in need. It now serves a free hot lunch to nearly 1,000 people a day, seven days a week.

St. Vincent’s Dining Room, located at 325 Valley Road, will also be hosting holiday meals for individuals and families searching for dine-in and to-go options:

• Thanksgiving dinner: a complete feast with turkey, sides, and dessert supplied by the Nugget Casino Resort.

• Christmas dinner: a complete holiday feast supplied by the Nugget Casino Resort.

Holiday Spirit Food and Gift Baskets

In partnership with a variety of organizations, Catholic Charities is offering free holiday meal kits that include ham, instant mashed potatoes, pancake mix, bread or rolls, spaghetti sauce, pasta, mixed fruit, green beans, pudding or pie.

Registration is open to all families and is limited to the first 1,000 registrants. For those receiving food baskets, pickup is from December 5 to 9, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Shop Local

Over the last six decades, the thrift shop has been helping fund St. Vincent’s programs. It doesn’t matter whether customers shop or donate: Either way, they are making a significant contribution to easing the pain of poverty in the Northern Nevada community.

Support Catholic Charities programs by shopping and donating to the Catholic Charities Thrift Stores:

• St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop: 500 E. Fourth St., Reno, NV 89512. Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Details: 775-322-9824.

• St. Vincent’s Super Thrift: 190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks, Nevada 89431. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Details: 775-393-3884

Additionally, Catholic Charities needs volunteers at its thrift stores. If interested, apply here. To volunteer at a thrift store, go here. To donate, visit this page for the most up-to-date information and restrictions given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Catholic Charities by clicking ‘add to cart’

One great way to show support at no cost is to shop on Amazon Smile and designate Catholic Charities as the organization of choice. Here’s how it works: when people shop at smile.amazon.com, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to the designated charitable organization with no extra cost and zero fees.

While there, don’t forget to donate to Catholic Charities via its Amazon Wish List. There are two options: the Wish List for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Resource Hub and the Amazon Smile Operation Stocking Stuffer Wish List.

Online donations can also be given. Some current needs are personal hygiene items, baby formula, non-perishable food items, paper products, new blankets/towels/bedding, housewares and furniture, gently-used clothing and shoes, bus passes, and winter coats.

Volunteerism

Volunteers are always appreciated at Catholic Charities. To ensure the continuity of serving clients and the safety of staff and volunteers, Catholic Charities requires all new volunteers to be vaccinated. To get started, download the Volunteer Application and fill it out. Contact Lisa Ross at [email protected] or 775-322-7073, ext. 235, to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Donate to Catholic Charities in the name of a loved one

For loved ones that have the necessities they need, consider donating to Catholic Charities in their name—a great option for honoring celebrations such as a birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas. At Catholic Charities, 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to feeding the hungry and providing services and resources to ease the pain of poverty in Northern Nevada.

Host a food/clothing drive for the holidays

Teach children about the importance of giving back by having them sort through their unused toys and clothes to donate items to Catholic Charities. Businesses, companies, and households can also host drives to collect donations for hungry families. Please schedule a collection barrel delivery by contacting Lisa Ross at [email protected] or 775-322-7073, ext. 235.

Additionally, Catholic Charities is always collecting nonperishable food donations at the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry located at 500 E. Fourth St., Reno, which can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer at one of Catholic Charities programs, click here or call 775-322-7073, ext 220. For more information and to get involved, visit www.ccsnn.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.