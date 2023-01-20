NV Energy Foundation provides emergency food grant to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

St. Vincent’s Food Pantry has experienced an increased demand for groceries and other food staples following recent unprecedented storms along with higher food and gas costs. The food pantry works year-round with local growers and partners, to ensure fresh produce and proteins are available for clients. To help replenish depleted supplies so that the organization can continue to meet the increased demand for the more than 15,000 families they serve per month, the NV Energy Foundation provided a one-time emergency grant to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) to ensure nutritious food, including milk, meat and produce, remain available for struggling northern Nevadans.

“We cannot thank the NV Energy Foundation enough for this emergency grant,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “Our pantries never closed during recent storms, and we saw a significant uptick in need for food, including meats and fresh produce, especially from families and seniors who experienced challenges due to the weather. The ongoing relationships with growers, producers and our grocery partners helps us to fulfill this need every day.”

Throughout the winter storm events, all of CCNN’s pantries and partner pantries remained open, including the main pantry at 4th Street and Valley Road and its two “client choice pantries” that operate in Sun Valley and the North Valleys. St. Vincent’s Dining Room has continuously provided a warm lunch meal at the Campus in addition to the lunch and dinner meals provided to the Nevada CARES Campus. The Food Pantry also supports the Dining Room.

“The combination of unprecedented storms and other economic factors are impacting northern Nevadans, especially those on fixed incomes and living paycheck to paycheck,” said Tony Sanchez, Executive Senior Vice President Business Development and External Relations and NV Energy Foundation Board Director. “The NV Energy Foundation provided this emergency grant for food support to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, knowing that they can quickly mobilize the nutritious food and supplies their clients need during this difficult time. We are proud to work side-by-side with Catholic Charities to help their clients and our customers who are struggling.”

To learn more about Catholic Charities or how you can help, visit the website at ccsnn.org.

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.