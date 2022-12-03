Locals asked to donate bikes for the holidays

Two local nonprofits – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Reno Bike Project – are teaming up this holiday season to collect bikes for children for Christmas.

Catholic Charities officials said bikes for children and small adults of all sizes, shapes and colors will be accepted as donations. The bikes don’t need to be new, either. They’ll be donated to Reno Bike Project where they’ll be refurbished before making their way to local children.

“As a child, receiving a bike for Christmas was one of the greatest joys I can remember,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “As our community continues to demonstrate its generosity, Catholic Charities is thrilled to be partnering with the Reno Bike Project to collect bikes for children of all ages this holiday season. It’s a great opportunity to pass along those bikes we all have in the garage that our children have outgrown.”

Bikes can be donated at any of the neighborhood St. Vincent’s Thrift Store donation centers or stores by mid-December. Thrift stores and donation center locations can be found on the website at https://ccsnn.org/pages/thrift-stores.

Families in need of a bike can contact Reno Bike Project by emailing [email protected].

Source: CCNN