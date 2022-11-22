GivingTuesday supports the St. Vincent’s Dining Room (sponsored)

Local philanthropists to match gifts Up to $40,000

Each year #GivingTuesday kicks-off the charitable giving season. On Tuesday, November 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking donors to make their #GivingTuesday contributions to the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, Reno’s original “soup kitchen.” With a goal of raising $80,000, the Dining Room can provide 32,000 hot meals for the area’s most vulnerable citizens.

Community champion Western Nevada Supply and two anonymous donors have generously provided an inspirational $40,000 matching gift.

Held each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is the global generosity movement meant to encourage community members to make donations to local charities as part of their holiday plans. Catholic Charities will be accepting donations at https://reno.igivecatholic.org/organizations/catholic-charities-of-northern-nevada

While once a “soup kitchen”, today the St. Vincent’s Dining Room is a full-scale program that provides a hot, nutritious meal to all who are hungry with no questions asked. Since its beginning, the Dining Room has served more than three million free meals and averages more than 1,000 meals per day with 600 to-go meals (lunch and dinner) delivered to the CARES Campus.

Often times, a hot meal has been the entry point to additional services where some find their footing and rise up out of poverty. Throughout the past 60 years, the St. Vincent’s Dining Room has served as one of those entry points for our neighbors who are in need of a hand up.

“Our St. Vincent’s Dining Room is a critical program for meeting the needs of our community’s homeless and working poor neighbors,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “The Dining Room relies upon the generosity of our community donors and local grocery stores and food purveyors for in kind donation to help provide meals seven days a week.”

Historically, most of the people who have been served in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room have been those who are chronically homeless and many have mental health and/or substance abuse challenges. The hot meal St. Vincent’s provides helps them care for themselves in the most basic way. Other individuals who are considered “working poor”, have a place to stay but may not have enough to afford every meal. A hot meal at the Dining Room allows them to stretch their budget.

A donation of $50 will fund 20 meals. To help St. Vincent’s Dining Room meet the demand and feed those who are hungry in our community visit https://reno.igivecatholic.org/organizations/catholic-charities-of-northern-nevada to make your donation. Donations can be made prior to or on November 29.

For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, visit www.ccsnn.org

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Legal Services and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

