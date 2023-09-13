KPS3 promotes Brook Bentley to Associate Account Director (sponsored)

82.5 F
KPS3 promotes Brook Bentley to Associate Account Director

By: KPS3

Date:

KPS3 Promotes Brook Bentley to Associate Account Director. Image credit Jared Barnett / KPS3. Used with permission.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has announced the promotion of Brook Bentley to associate account director. With an impressive background in journalism, media studies and business, Bentley has been an invaluable asset to the KPS3 team since joining in 2019.

In her new role, Bentley’s responsibilities include ensuring client and team successes by overseeing the management of various accounts by delivering project plans that meet and exceed business goals. Her current clients include: Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Dermody Properties, LP Insurance, Selco, Sierra Interactive, Sovos and The Stockton Group.

Prior to joining KPS3, Bentley was a product manager at Everything Nevada, where she combined her love for the state with her skills in SEO, social media and email marketing. She continued to excel at Sierra Nevada Media Group as the social media and digital content manager where she created and maintained content marketing for a diverse range of clients.

Bentley’s personal philosophy, “It is what it is,” reflects her determination to accept new challenges and make marketing magic happen with a track record of success. Her dedication to continuous learning and adapting is evident in her extensive travels to more than 40 countries and her ongoing pursuit of new sports.

“KPS3 is excited to have Brook step into this advanced role, and we look forward to her continued contributions to the agency’s success,” said Mike McDowell, vice president of client strategy, KPS3. “Her combination of expertise, passion and work ethic makes her a true asset to our team.”

Bentley earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from San Diego State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

