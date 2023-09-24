Frost Giant Creamery offers a cool concept for ice cream

Say goodbye to the chain ice cream parlor. Frost Giant Creamery, which opened in August, is offering ice cream by the pint. The cool concept asks customers to place their orders for new flavors every week, and then allows for limited window pick-up options three days per week.

It’s a concept that works because the business at 1295 E Moana Ln., Unit K, shares space with Bone Appetit Bar-B-Que Grill. “It’s a shared kitchen space, so we each only get a limited number of hours each week,” owner Chris Matthews explained.

Tuesday through Thursday the business opens for those who have pre-ordered pints or anyone who wants to stop in and buy on the spot. However, with a limited number of small-batch flavors, it’s a good idea to call first and see what’s in stock.

Staying in the know about flavors is easiest online, using Facebook or Instagram for updates. Options include the basics, like vanilla bean and mint chocolate chip, as well as creative flavors like Aztec chocolate (with a hint of spice), chocolate orange and caramel macchiato.

Every week a sorbet is also offered to accommodate customers who eat dairy-free, or those who simply like a refreshing and often fruity flavor.

Sometimes, pints are left over from the previous week giving customers more flavor options from which to choose.

For the month of September, Chris and his business partner (and wife) Iris Matthews are selling a Cancer Sucks sorbet that’s a strawberry lemonade flavor. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The family has close ties to the cause; their daughter is a cancer survivor.

“I don’t have a culinary background per se, but I grew up in a household where there were always homemade sweets being made, and picked up that passion,” Chris explained. “About a decade ago, I picked up a high-end home ice cream machine and started playing around with flavors.”

He became known as the ice cream man at work and family events and people even began asking to buy his concoctions. Chris knew, however, he couldn’t legally sell his food without proper licensing.

In March, when Chris was laid off from his web developer job, he decided to leave his long-time career and follow his dreams into the freezer instead.

Iris joined him, proof that when you believe in someone, you’ll follow them anywhere.

“It’s nice to have someone with whom I can discuss ideas, test flavors and create strategies,” Chris said.

The ice cream is not only small-batch and made in creative flavors; it is also made with mostly simple ingredients. While fillers and additives sometimes become necessary, the goal at Frost Giant Creamery is to use as few of those as possible and create most products using cream, sugar and whole ingredients.

The Cancer Sucks Sorbet specifically uses local strawberries from Minton Family Farms. The ingredients in the mango rendition are cream, heavy cream, mango, sugar and lemon juice. The vanilla bean option uses real vanilla bean instead of extract.

Pick-up hours are listed at 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday. The idea is to create some variety to meet people’s schedules.

For those keen on a specific flavor, order ahead online. The ice cream is reserved for online orders, which is important since some flavors sell out fast.

Want to give it a whirl? Order your pints at frostgiantcreamery.com. The cost is $12 per pint. Delivery is not available.