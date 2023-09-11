83.9 F
Five events this week: Last chance to see the Reno air races

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Air Races in 2019. Andrea Laue / This Is Reno.
Reno Air Races in 2019. Andrea Laue / This Is Reno.

Our five recommended events this week include a fundraiser to help those in need, a Batman Day celebration and the last-ever Reno air races.

Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Jazz Orchestra performs at the May Arboretum for the picnic in the park music series. Tickets.

Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week

  1. National Championship Air Races. It’s the last year for the longtime air racing event in Reno. However, an air show is being planned for 2024 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of air races. High insurance costs contributed to the event moving elsewhere after this year. More than 150 planes, pilots, and several hands-on displays are at this year’s event.
  2. Fall Into the Holidays Craft Fair. This year’s event features 70 vendors with handmade products, including jewelry, quilts, home décor, soaps and books.
  3. Sassabration: Carson City’s Pride event. The kickoff parade to Sassabration begins at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Join a group of pirate ships, art cars, bicycles and walkers as they make their way to the event at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, Carson Hot Springs & Shoe Tree Brewing.
  4. Batman Day at Coffee n Comics Sparks. Reno Books and Comics will be giving away Batman merch at Coffee N Comics on Saturday, Sept. 16, celebrating Batman Day.
  5. Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty. Catholic Charities is hosting a fundraiser to help those in need. The event includes a tour, lunch, raffle prizes and a Thrift Store fashion show featuring the UNR Women’s soccer team.
