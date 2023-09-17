Coffeebar is a morning and afternoon oasis

When I have a coffee meeting on the books, Coffeebar is my go-to spot. The central midtown location, the friendly and shaded courtyard, and the extensive menu make it easy for meetups of all kinds.

When the weather’s nice, there are few places better to enjoy a cup of coffee and perhaps one of those oversized and extra-iced cinnamon rolls sitting in the front case. The sun shines through the trellis covered in bright green leaves, and tables vary in size, so one can have an intimate experience or a communal one.

Coffeebar’s patio is shaded with trees and surrounded by flowering plants. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Coffeebar’s coffee options are extensive. There are lattes served hot and iced, as well as espressos, drip coffee and Americanos. A few of the shop’s flavored options are especially comforting in fall, such as a hot honey almond latte with its house-made honey almond syrup, which gives a sweet kiss of flavor to a milk of choice.

The multitude of milk options and alternatives is a big draw for diet-conscious diners. The menu also features keto coffee using grass-fed cows’ butter and MCT oil for a creamy texture. Cold brew is available for those warm days that pop up early in the season.

Teas and other iced drinks, such as matcha, ube and chai lattes, and a sweet and herbaceous sparkling lavender lemonade, help extend Coffeebar’s appeal past the morning hours and even to those who don’t desire as much of a caffeine pick-me-up.

The food is delicious. Early bird diners get more options. On a busy morning, the pastry case may be empty for customers arriving too late. However, most days, assorted muffins, energy bites, donuts, cookies and overnight oats are there. There are also specialty favorites like flaky croissants and almond pinwheel pastries.

Heartier options abound, including egg sandwiches and loaded toast (think peanut butter, bananas and cinnamon).

For lunch, I have a guilty pleasure. The smoked salmon sandwich boasts the popular flavors of a Lox bagel stuffed with cream cheese, cold smoked salmon, pickled onions and arugula. Traditionally, it’s made with marble rye, but I have a hard time believing any bread here is better than the sourdough, complete with those panini grill lines. Expert tip: add avocado.

Prosciutto and mozzarella salad, a parma panini, veggie reuben and rice bowls boasting ginger turmeric chicken are just a few of the other satisfying options on the menu. Some are offered during specific hours, while others are all-day fare. Pick-up options are available.

Details:

Open daily 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

682 Mt. Rose St., Reno, Nev. 89509

(775) 800-1090

coffeebar.com