73.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Dancing In The Streets, Art Walk is back on July 6th from 4 to 10:30 pm (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Midtown Art Walk. Image courtesy of the Midtown Business Association. Used with permission.
Midtown Art Walk. Image courtesy of the Midtown Business Association. Used with permission.

The annual MidTown Art Walk is back for 2023. The event, July 6 from 4 to 10:30 p.m., will feature SIX main stages with all different music genres, art, food and drinks. Featured music will be Funk Fusion, Country, Latino, Indie Rock, EDM/Dance and Motown with stages will be spread out throughout MidTown. 

Hop from stage to stage via foot, scooter or pedicab. While the event remains FREE to the general public, this year you can have an exclusive VIP experience. VIP tickets can be purchased here

VIP EXPERIENCE: 

  • Exclusive access to the VIP Decompression Tent with alcohol & non-alcoholic beverages
  • Fast pass for Pineapple Pedicabs: skip the line from stage to stage
  • M﻿idTown SWAG item

Along with the six stages there will be food trucks, art, street performers, flash mobs and more. 

Visit renomidtown.com/artwalk for details, and check out the Pineapple Guide to Dancing in the Streets for parking and stage location. 

“This event is a collaboration between MidTown Business Owners, local talent and artists, where side streets close and we boogie all night in the streets. On the First Thursday of July you can visit various stages and experience all the different styles that make MidTown culture so unique. Oh and I definitely recommend upleveling your experience with a VIP pass,” said Frances Weiner, MidTown President. 

This event would not be possible without our community partners. We’re thrilled to have our Main Event Sponsor, Sol-Up, supporting our efforts. Stop by 902 S. Virginia Street for ice cream truck, muralists & FREE solar powered toys for the first 100 kids.

The public can catch a FREE ride directly to several stage areas. RTC is offering FREE rides on the RAPID Virginia Line from 3:30 p.m. – midnight. Plan your trip at rtcwashoe.com. You can also park at the Courthouse Parking Lot and walk or take the RAPID Virginia Line to any stage location.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Middle school teacher’s novel optioned for feature movie

Education
Prolific author and Pine Middle School teacher David Slater recently had one of his novels optioned for a feature length film.

Nevadans urged to stay covered as pandemic emergency Medicaid winds down 

Government
Some Nevadans have started to lose Medicaid benefits with the end of a pandemic era expansion of coverage.

Five events this week: Illusionists, Cliff Porter and the Legends’ farmers market

Arts & Entertainment
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Emerson’s drag events get rowdy

Arts & Entertainment
In Reno, there is more than one venue to experience a drag event, but The Emerson Cocktail Lounge was the first.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC