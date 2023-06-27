Dancing In The Streets, Art Walk is back on July 6th from 4 to 10:30 pm (sponsored)

The annual MidTown Art Walk is back for 2023. The event, July 6 from 4 to 10:30 p.m., will feature SIX main stages with all different music genres, art, food and drinks. Featured music will be Funk Fusion, Country, Latino, Indie Rock, EDM/Dance and Motown with stages will be spread out throughout MidTown.

Hop from stage to stage via foot, scooter or pedicab. While the event remains FREE to the general public, this year you can have an exclusive VIP experience. VIP tickets can be purchased here.

VIP EXPERIENCE:

Exclusive access to the VIP Decompression Tent with alcohol & non-alcoholic beverages

Fast pass for Pineapple Pedicabs: skip the line from stage to stage

M﻿idTown SWAG item

Along with the six stages there will be food trucks, art, street performers, flash mobs and more.

Visit renomidtown.com/artwalk for details, and check out the Pineapple Guide to Dancing in the Streets for parking and stage location.

“This event is a collaboration between MidTown Business Owners, local talent and artists, where side streets close and we boogie all night in the streets. On the First Thursday of July you can visit various stages and experience all the different styles that make MidTown culture so unique. Oh and I definitely recommend upleveling your experience with a VIP pass,” said Frances Weiner, MidTown President.

This event would not be possible without our community partners. We’re thrilled to have our Main Event Sponsor, Sol-Up, supporting our efforts. Stop by 902 S. Virginia Street for ice cream truck, muralists & FREE solar powered toys for the first 100 kids.



The public can catch a FREE ride directly to several stage areas. RTC is offering FREE rides on the RAPID Virginia Line from 3:30 p.m. – midnight. Plan your trip at rtcwashoe.com. You can also park at the Courthouse Parking Lot and walk or take the RAPID Virginia Line to any stage location.