Five things to do this week: Tri-Lab block party, Iron Lung, Debauch-a-ReNo

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week.

Social Media for Seniors. This is a tutorial course for Seniors to learn how to use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while interacting with others safely online. The presentation will include brief summaries of each platform and the instructor will help registrants sign up for accounts. Iron Lung at The Holland Project. For the last two decades, Iron Lung has been anear unstoppable force in the world of DIY punk and hardcore music. The two-man power violence project is now an institution in the West Coast underground. Drag Story Hour. Join families of all types to celebrate themes of acceptance, love, individuality, respect, and belonging at a story time filled with songs and more, with a fun craft. Space is limited. Tri-Lab V. The one and only Tri-Lab street party / fundraiser with Craft and the Reno Bike Project. There will be food trucks, KWNK Community Radio, DJs and bands. DEBAUCH-a-ReNo. DEBAUCH-a-ReNO returns with a two-part festival from June 16th – June 18th, and in Virginia City, at Piper’s Opera House on July 14th with performances by The Mummies, Wild Billy Childish, The Kids, The Zeros and many more.