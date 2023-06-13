54.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Five things to do this week: Tri-Lab block party, Iron Lung, Debauch-a-ReNo

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Craft Wine & Beer
Image: CraftReno.net.

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

  1. Social Media for Seniors. This is a tutorial course for Seniors to learn how to use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while interacting with others safely online. The presentation will include brief summaries of each platform and the instructor will help registrants sign up for accounts.
  2. Iron Lung at The Holland Project. For the last two decades, Iron Lung has been anear unstoppable force in the world of DIY punk and hardcore music. The two-man power violence project is now an institution in the West Coast underground. 
  3. Drag Story Hour. Join families of all types to celebrate themes of acceptance, love, individuality, respect, and belonging at a story time filled with songs and more, with a fun craft. Space is limited.
  4. Tri-Lab V. The one and only Tri-Lab street party / fundraiser with Craft and the Reno Bike Project. There will be food trucks, KWNK Community Radio, DJs and bands.
  5. DEBAUCH-a-ReNo. DEBAUCH-a-ReNO returns with a two-part festival from June 16th – June 18th, and in Virginia City, at Piper’s Opera House on July 14th with performances by The Mummies, Wild Billy Childish, The Kids, The Zeros and many more.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

City releases Swan Lake PFAS contamination data: What do they mean?

Government
The City of Reno last week released its test results of PFAS found in Swan Lake. Help us interpret the data.

13 students set to graduate from Redfield Academy (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Children's Cabinet is proud to announce that 13 students are set to graduate from the Redfield Academy.

J Resort celebrates grand opening

Arts & Entertainment
J Resort, formerly the Sands, began welcoming guests to the Fourth Street casino resort under its new banner in March, unveiling a $300 million renovation that prioritizes entertainment, food and art.

Popular

Schellraiser has risen (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Eastern Nevada's Schellraiser festival brought international bands to the small town of McGill. Now in its second year, the festival blew minds.

I’m walking away from my childhood dream of being a teacher (opinion) 

Education
A Washoe County School District teacher sounds off on why she is leaving the public education profession.

Five things to do this week: Clown car wash, synths and roller skating (updated)

Arts & Entertainment
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC