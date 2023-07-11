Atlas Landing has landed in Midtown

When Whispering Vine closed its Midtown location, Atlas Landing didn’t waste any time moving in. With the old bar shuttered in April, the new bar was up and running by the end of May. The result is that Atlas Landing, inside, feels a lot like Whispering Vine, but there are some notable changes.

Sold to a long-time employee, the coveted real estate in The Sticks has added a cocktail menu to its repertoire. Atlas Landing did keep the wine experience to appease clientele, but they pared down on how many wines are offered. That being said, you can still buy vino by the glass, by the bottle or even as a wine flight with options for white, red and bubbles.

The cocktails, however, may outshine the beer and wine listings. A list of signatures make up the menu, offering clever (and oft seasonal) twists to classics. The Atlas Landing Old Fashioned, for example, includes absinthe. And the Aperol spritz is fancied up with a blood orange flavor. From big and bold to light and refreshing, the menu caters to many tastes.

Because it’s a full bar, patrons aren’t relegated to simply what’s on the menu. You can order up a slew of other sippers to enjoy perched at the center bar, gathered on the cozy couches, at a four-top or even outside on the patio.

The charcuterie board at Atlas Landing in Midtown Reno, Nev. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Sharing outdoor space with its neighbor Mari Chuy’s means hungry guests can dine on Mexican fare while they throw back drinks at Atlas Landing. The communal food option is available since Atlas Landing only offers snacks—charcuterie, peanuts and pub mix.

The charcuterie board is a Trader Joe’s-inspired masterpiece. (Ok, it may not be entirely Trader Joe’s – we didn’t ask – but I swear I recognized some of those ingredients.) It comes with sliced cheese, crackers and two types of meat along with mixed olives, peanuts and chocolate truffles on the wooden board. It’s nothing over-the-top, but it will suffice to stave off hunger until you make your way to another Midtown eatery.

Overall, the experience is pleasant. The bar is stocked, the staff is both talented and friendly and the atmosphere of being in the center of Midtown with large windows open to the bustling street can’t be beat.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the new bar in coming months to see how it evolves and finds its own identity apart from the Whispering Vine some still think it still is. Owners have already added Sunday hours to accommodate patron requests. And even midday on a Thursday, the bar was beginning to buzz. It does, however, remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.