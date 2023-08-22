Reno driver clinches top honor at national truck driving championships

James Gragg Wilson, a Reno-area UPS driver, was crowned grand champion at the 2023 National Truck Driving Championships held in Columbus, Ohio.

Often dubbed the “Super Bowl of Safety,” the truck driving competition originated in 1937. More than 400 competitors entered this year. Gragg Wilson took top honors.

“Gragg delivered a flawless performance to take home our industry’s top prize and earn the title of Grand Champion,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “This accomplishment epitomizes his entire career, with 37 years and more than 2.5 million miles of accident-free driving.”

Top drivers from each state competed in nine vehicle classes: step van, straight truck, 3-axle, 4-axle, 5-axle, flatbed, tank truck, twins and sleeper berth. Wilson won the grand champion title while competing in the tank truck class.

The competition not only showcases individual prowess but also highlights the unwavering commitment to safety by professional drivers. Spear lauded the competitors, labeling them as “stellar ambassadors for the trucking sector. Their dedication and exceptional highway safety standards set an admirable benchmark.”

Wilson’s accolades are by no means limited to this year’s win. He has been victorious in the Nevada State Championship 13 times in six categories. A five-time State of Nevada Grand Champion, Wilson was also celebrated as the Nevada Driver of the Year in 2019.

Wilson’s driving precision and knowledge of truck safety are what helped propel him to the top. The week-long championship emphasized professionalism and dedication as cornerstone values, organizers said. Last year a father-son duo from UPS also competed at the event.

Source: ATA