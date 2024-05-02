Where to celebrate the women in your life this Mother’s Day

May 12 is Mother’s Day and Reno is brimming with opportunities for every kind of mom. Read on for our round-up of Mother’s Day specials and celebrations in town, including everything from a day watching baseball to a delicious brunch set in an art museum.

Brunches

Women’s Brunch

Andelin Family Farm is hosting this delicious brunch event celebrating all of the women in our lives. Food by Fig Tree Catering includes creamy scrambled eggs, cheese blintzes with berry sauce, pork sausage links, fresh fruit and more. There will also be live entertainment and a photo booth. All attendees should be ages 14 and older. Everyone in attendance gets a free gift. The event runs from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Reno Public Market

When it comes to eclectic offerings all in one place, RPM shines. The food hall is opening its doors on Sunday with a special brunch offering followed by curated activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. all in the name of celebrating moms of all kinds.

Smith and River Mother’s Day Brunch

Reservations are recommended for dining on the river this Mother’s Day. Head down to Smith and River from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for a prix fixe brunch menu featuring bottomless mimosas.

Edelweiss Pizza Pub Pastries

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Edelweiss is serving a special menu just for Mother’s Day. The prix fixe menu comes in at just $20 per person and includes your choice of entrée plus chocolates from Dorinda’s Chocolates, juice and your choice of breakfast potatoes or a cinnamon roll. Espresso martinis and mimosas will be available for an additional charge.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Shore

This buffet breakfast boasts all of the best brunch foods The Shore has to offer from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring the whole family and dive in to plates of brioche French toast and a full seafood bar. Adults pay $75 while kids plates are $25. Kids ages 5 and under eat free. Add bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $25.

Toiyabe Gold Club Brunch Buffet

Bring the whole family with a delicious buffet. Reservations are required and open time slots include 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Non-members enjoy all-you-can-eat omelets, shrimp cocktails, prime rib, fried chicken, bacon, pastries and more for $35. Kid prices are $15 for under 12 and kids under 4 eat free. Add bottomless mimosas for $15. Reservations are required.

Activities

Mother’s Day Adult Picnic Kit

Spend the day before Mother’s Day giving back to the community while also indulging in self-care. Perenn offers a Perenn Grocery picnic combined with a perennials potting kit at The Village at Rancharrah from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 11. The picnic is $28 and including fresh berries with lavender sugar, a spring vegetable pasta salad, sandwich, dessert and more. Potting kits cost $125 and 10% of all sales will be donated to Women and Children of the Sierra. Kid-size picnics are also available for $15.

Mother’s Day Pilates

It’s BYOM (bring your own mat) at The Eddy this Mother’s Day for a free Pilates class from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Plus, you’ll get a complimentary mimosa.

Mother’s Day Boutique

The Riverside Farmer’s Market is hosting a special Mother’s Day-themed event on May 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Idlewild Park. The Riverside market will be filled with delicious brunch foods, gorgeous displays of gifts perfect for mom, hand-cut florals with which to impress every woman in your life, plus free yoga sessions, art classes and more.

Bunny Yoga

Reno Rabbit Rescue is hosting this fun and furry activity for kids and their moms from 5-6 p.m. Come down to the South Valleys Library for a one-hour yoga class filled with relaxing poses and plenty of giggles as bunnies roam around the room. Cost is $20 per participant.

Mother’s Day Health & Wellness Workshop

Pantry Products in the Wells Business District is hosting a tea party and wellness event that includes everything from how to make your own wellness products to tasty cocktails/mocktails and light bites. Tickets cost $45 each and are available through Eventbrite.

Aces Baseball

The Reno Aces are playing a home game on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Bring your mom down to enjoy a day at the ballpark. Plus, those who come early can grab a pink carnation to show off their appreciation.