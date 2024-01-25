Photos: Reno Public Market celebrates its first year since opening

The Reno Public Market on Saturday celebrated its first year in business since opening in 2023. Dozens of community members visited the market for live music, free food and children’s activities.

A kid’s zone was open most of the day, and music was provided by Dom and Friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Food vendors also supplied complimentary bites throughout the day.

The Plumb Lane market underwent a significant makeover, which took years, and it now features regular, free live performances, food vendors and other local retailers.