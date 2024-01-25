48.4 F
Photos: Reno Public Market celebrates its first year since opening

By: Cesar Lopez

The Reno Public Market celebrated its one-year anniversary on Jan. 20, 2024. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
The Reno Public Market on Saturday celebrated its first year in business since opening in 2023. Dozens of community members visited the market for live music, free food and children’s activities.

A kid’s zone was open most of the day, and music was provided by Dom and Friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Food vendors also supplied complimentary bites throughout the day.

The Plumb Lane market underwent a significant makeover, which took years, and it now features regular, free live performances, food vendors and other local retailers.

Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez is from Reno and is an award-winning street photographer. He is also a co-host for the podcast and radio show, Up in the Mix. He gets his inspiration from his travels and his love of music.

