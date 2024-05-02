41.4 F
Photos: Artown previews July 2024 festival

By: Eric Marks

Date:

Artown unveiled its 2024 official poster on May 1, 2024, at Bruka Theater, marking the organization’s 29th year of the festival. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO
Artown unveiled its 2024 official poster Wednesday at Bruka Theater, marking the organization’s 29th year of the festival. The month-long event held every July will feature artists and musicians of all genres—with more than 90% of performers and musicians locally-based, according to organizers.

The poster, created by local Tribal artist Steve Nighthawk, was introduced by Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Michon Eben. The poster represents “a generation moving forward, including everybody,” according to Eben.

Nighthawk presented the poster to a room of media and Bruka Theater representatives who were also unveiling a new space adjacent to the Virginia Street location. Nighthawk said, “That’s me right there,” when he first was introduced to Artown upon his return to live in Reno from Oregon. 

He explained the art from the poster, which includes a basket as the centerpiece, representing “all three tribes doing baskets for thousands of years.”

Eben noted the inclusion of the basket, saying the posters acknowledge the Great Basin and its communities.

“As you can see, you’re acknowledging the true land, but you’re also acknowledging us as the biggest little city in the world,” he said.

This year’s Artown festival kicks off July 1 with Scythian performing at downtown’s Wingfield Park. Also headlining are David Hayes, Dionne Warwick, Django Festival All Starts, Steep Canyon Rangers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Y La Bamba.

More information is at artown.org.

Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

