Local father-son driving team heads to national championship

Father and son trucking team Dave and Aaron Sharp this month are training to compete in the National Truck Driving Championship scheduled for Aug. 16-20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Reno-based Sharps drive 4,500 miles through 15 states together each week working for UPS.

Dubbed “Super Bowl of Trucking Safety,” more than 430 competitors from across the United States compete. Team Nevada is sending nine drivers to the competition. Those drivers took top honors at the statewide Truck Driving Championship held in Las Vegas in April.

Aaron Sharp, driving in his father’s tracks, was named Rookie of the Year. He also won first place in the straight truck division during the TDC competition.

Father Dave Sharp won first place in the 5-Axle Sleeper division.

The senior Sharp won Rookie of the Year in 2008 and has competed in the national championship event nine times. He has also earned a spot in UPS’s Circle of Honor for completing 25 years accident-free.

Both Dave and Aaron say being a defensive driver is the key to safety.

“I see close calls every day by distracted and impatient drivers,” David said. “Get the big picture on the road and leave yourself an out … it can keep you safe.”

