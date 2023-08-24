Nevada healthcare experts Leading Employer Health Summit on Sept. 7 (sponsored)

This free summit focuses on taking control of employer healthcare spending in Nevada

The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce (RSCC) and the Nevada Business Group on Health (NVBGH) has released the run-of-show for the upcoming “Taking Control of Employer Healthcare Spend in Nevada” Summit, scheduled for September 7, 2023. This enlightening event will transpire at the new J Resort located in Downtown Reno, running from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Focused on addressing the intricate landscape of healthcare expenditure management for Nevada employers, the conference aspires to foster dialogue and collaboration among industry experts, thought leaders, employers, and healthcare professionals.

The comprehensive agenda, featuring a diverse blend of keynote sessions and panel discussions, is carefully designed to empower attendees with a thorough understanding of the challenges and opportunities inherent in healthcare cost management. With the escalating impact of healthcare costs on businesses throughout the state, this conference serves as a platform for sharing valuable insights, innovative strategies, and pragmatic solutions to assist employers in regaining control over their healthcare expenditures.

The conference agenda is enriched by panel discussions steered by industry professionals and field experts. The panel discussions will cover pivotal topics such as strategies for tackling obesity and diabetes, effective management of high-cost claims, the role of environmental change initiatives in promoting healthy behaviors, and the importance of health literacy in empowering employees to make informed health decisions. Over 20 healthcare centric businesses will have booths at this event and give attendees the opportunity to engage and learn how to save on healthcare costs and improve workplace culture.

The conference is scheduled as follows:

7:00 am – 8:00 am: Doors Open for Exhibitors to set up

7:45 am – 8:30 am: Check-In, Breakfast/Coffee, and Networking

8:30 am – 9:00 am: Opening Remarks & Summit Overview

• Ann Silver, Chief Executive Officer at Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

• Chris Syverson, Chief Executive Officer at Nevada Group on Health

• Scott J. Kipper, Insurance Commissioner at Nevada Division of Insurance

9:00 am – 9:45 am: Keynote Session

• Topic: Tackling Rising Healthcare Expenditures: Challenges & Opportunities for Employers in Nevada

• Bethany Sexton, Chief Executive Officer at Hometown Health

9:45 am – 10:45 am: Panel Discussion

• Topic: Addressing Obesity and Diabetes: Strategies for Prevention and Management

• Panel Lead: Justen Caleca, PharmD, CDCES, Medical Account Director at Novo Nordisk

• Panelists:

• Dana Trippi, DO, Owner and Physician at Premier Physicians Weight Loss and Wellness

• Courtney Lenhart, MS, RDN, LD, Health Education Director at Access to Healthcare Network

• Mackenzie Howren, Wellness Coordinator at Washoe County School District

• Greg Stalker, MS, Coordinator, Diabetes Prevention and Control Program at Nevada DHHS DPBH

10:45 am – 11:00 am: Activation Break and Movement Exercises with Saint Mary’s Health Network

11:00 am – 12:00 noon: Panel Discussion

• Topic: High-Cost Claims Management: Effective Approaches and Case Studies

• Panel Lead: Chris Syverson, CEO at Nevada Business Group on Health

• Panelists:

• Francesca Messano, Managing Director of Sales – West Region at Innovu

• Valerie J. Clark RHU, LUTCF, MBA, President at Clark and Associates of Nevada

• Leeann Caires, Benefits & Risk Management Coordinator at Douglas County School District

• Ian Parnigoni, PharmD, Director of Clinical Accounts at MaxorPlus

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm: Lunch and Networking | Exhibit Booths Open

1:00 pm – 1:45 pm: Panel Discussion

• Topic: Environmental Change Initiatives: Promoting Healthy Behaviors in the Workplace and Community

• Panel Lead: Nicole Williams Bungum, MS, CHES, Supervisor, Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion at Southern Nevada Health District

• Play new 5210 Washoe County Health videos at start of session

• Panelists:

• Steven A. Shane, MD, MS, FAAP, DABOM, Pediatrician at Northern Nevada HOPES

• Stephanie Chen, MPH, CHES, Health Educator Coordinator at Northern Nevada Public Health

1:45 pm – 2:00 pm: Activation Break and Movement Exercises with Saint Mary’s Health Network

2:00 pm – 2:45 pm: Panel Discussion

• Topic: Health Literacy: Empowering Employees to Make Informed Health Decisions

• Panel lead: Traci Biondi, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Prominence Health Plan

• Jill Valdez, Human Resource Director at City of Sparks

• Sneha Mandala, Speaker-Consultant on Work Culture, Engagement, and Peak Performance at Sneha Mandala

• Chris Campbell, Executive Vice President at Health and Benefits

2:45 pm – 3:30 pm: Closing Session

• Topic: Employee Benefit Recommendations: Innovative Approaches to Drive Value and Reduce Costs

• Alex Jung, Founder/CEO at Alex Jung Consulting, LLC

3:30 pm – 4:00 pm Final Thoughts Keynote

• Topic: Final Thoughts; Tackling Rising Healthcare Expenditures: Challenges & Opportunities for Employers in Nevada

• Derrick Glum, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer at Saint Mary’s Health Network

For conference details and registration, please visit the event calendar on TheChamberNV.org.

