An elevated tasting experience at Belleville Wine Bar

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Belleville Wine Bar. Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.
Belleville Wine Bar. Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.

There was once a time when wine bars in Reno were scarce. Somehow, as of late, an influx of sophisticated wine-centric businesses has popped up everywhere – from south Reno to downtown. One of those new gems, which opened this summer, is Belleville Wine Bar.

The chic Parisian wine bar with a bluebird motif is the newest tenant on West Fifth Street. Cozy and quaint, a large centerpiece bar is the main tasting area, but there are also couches and chairs where groups can enjoy a more intimate experience in a living room away from home.

The wines here are varied and not a copy-paste of what many local bars choose to pour. There are plenty of European wines mixed in with California favorites. While you can enjoy whites, reds, sparklings and rosés by the glass or bottle, my favorite way to experience Belleville is with a wine flight—all reds, all whites or a combination of both.

The flights may not always be the same, as the owner Nico is well-versed in wine and likes to mix it up. On my inaugural visit, I enjoyed a line-up of three pours: 2017 Bourgogne Pinot Noir, 2020 Chateau Pesquie Terrasses and a 2020 Barboursville Vineyards Cabernet Franc Reserve. Every wine was delectable and interesting, leading my palate to work a bit, but in a good way.

If the wine wasn’t enough, which I certainly feel it is, the menu also includes plenty of small bites to accompany your tastings. Cheese and charcuterie boards are an excellent place to start, boasting fresh bread, a variety of meats and cheeses and other accouterments. You even get to choose your own cheese and charcuterie selections. 

Diving into the other tapas is even more impressive. They’re rushed out of the kitchen in record time without compromising taste or aesthetics.

Favorites include the smoked salmon tartine with marinated artichokes, pink peppercorn, dill sour cream and thick slices of smoked salmon, and the classic tomato bruschetta with garlic and basil. It’s also worth noting that there are two other types of bruschetta on the menu that kick the tapas up a notch, adding capers and anchovies to the puttanesca bruschetta and white anchovies, salted butter and lemon zest to the boquerones bruschetta.

The rest of the menu is short and sweet, including savory small bites such as marinated olives and foie gras terrine, as well as sweet finishes like a pots de crème dessert and mascarpone cheese pie.

Overall, the aesthetic is sophisticated and modern – a bright, airy space that holds onto a European charm. When it comes to the wine, you can expect both quality and presentation, as owner Nico doesn’t skimp where it counts. And for the food, it’s high-end yet still accessible, making for a perfect place for a pre-dinner appetizer or a light meal of shareables. 

If you want to keep up on events, new menu items and how you can get a free glass of wine, follow the venture on @bellevillewinebar on Instagram.

Nora Tarte
