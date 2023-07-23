Music and cocktails collide in a new way at EP Listening Lounge on Wells Avenue

“Late 1970s Palm Springs living room.” That’s the vibe of the new EP Listening Lounge in Midtown as described by owner Jason Bailey.

A lifelong food and beverage industry professional, Bailey created EP with a specific vision in mind, one that would bring eclectic music, delicious coffee and cool cocktails to a corner bar in Midtown. According to him, it’s a space that was missing from the surrounding drinks scene before.

Jason Bailey of EP. Image courtesy of EP and used with permission.

EP is welcoming and comfortable, featuring low tables and plush chairs. “It’s almost as though you’re going over to a friend’s house to listen to some music,” he explained.

The journey to opening EP was a long one. In August 2022, Bailey purchased Reno Coffee Company, a coffee shop he frequented, realizing a long-time dream to own a bar in Reno. From the beginning he never planned to just sell coffee. In fact, the vision for the listening lounge was already in Bailey’s mind when the deal closed.

“It was just a coffee shop,” Bailey said of Reno Coffee Company. “I was a regular here and always loved the coffee and the space.”

It took Bailey several months to get the coffee shop moved into the space next door, change the business name and create EP. City of Reno permitting issues were part of the delay, but as of just a few weeks ago, the lounge is operating under its official name and bringing music to the people of Midtown—and beyond.

EP is a combination of Bailey’s biggest passions. In addition to working in the service industry, including stints at Pignic, Centro, Rum, Sugar, Lime, and the family business, Ponderosa Saloon in Virginia City, he also learned how to play the drums and got into DJing at age 22.

“Music had always kind of been a big part of what kept me going,” he said.

That pretty much sums up the inspiration for his cocktails and coffee fabrication that creates a gathering space for people to connect over one commonality—music.

The cadence of the week and the nightly clientele dictate the vinyl selections at EP. Starting on Wednesdays, the vibes tend to be more chill, spinning vinyls such as Ray Charles. But if the crowd ramps up or the weekend is fast approaching, the music matches the mood, getting more upbeat and even celebratory.

Of course, requests are always welcome and Bailey makes sure he has a wide selection of records behind the bar. On the weekends, DJs come in and spin their own vinyls (yes, you read that right) and Bailey is currently working out how best to accommodate live bands in the stage-less space.

“Each DJ kind of has their own personality,” Bailey said, adding one night might be house vinyl while another night caters to the soul, funk and boogie music of the 1960s-1980s.

And while cocktails are certainly on the menu, as well as beer, there are a slew of non-alcoholic beverages, too. The focus really is on the musical experience and not the requirement that you drink at a bar, so flavorful house-made sodas ranging from pineapple to strawberry balsamic are available, alongside cold brew.

EP’s clientele is mostly those in their 30s to late 50s. There are a lot of local musicians that frequent the space, as well as just “the people of Midtown,” Bailey said.

On the second Thursday of each month, Bailey hosts Needle and Threads, a pop-up that features vintage clothing, jewelry and vendors of handcrafted goods. Vinyl record stores often bring in their stash, too, so patrons can browse and shop.

There’s a permanent record shop – 180 Grams – that operates inside EP, though it’s not owned by Bailey.

The coffee shop kept the same drink menu and beans served by Reno Coffee Company beforehand because, simply put, Bailey liked it. He has added a few new drinks, but hasn’t eliminated any old ones). The Milli Vanilla, for example, is a medium roast pour-over with house-made vanilla syrup and cream. The Light and Lavender is made with light roast coffee, oat milk and honey lavender syrup. The beans always come from Coffee Magic out of San Francisco.

The Coffee shop (now in the next door space to its original location) is open daily, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. EP Listening Lounge, in the corner spot, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 3-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 3 p.m.-midnight and Sundays noon-11 p.m.