Chamber and the Nevada Business Group on Health hosting Employer Health Summit on September 7 (sponsored)

Chamber and the Nevada Business Group on Health hosting Employer Health Summit on September 7

The summit will bring together industry experts, health care professionals, employers and providers to discuss healthcare expenditure management in northern Nevada

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce (RSCC) and the Nevada Business Group on Health (NVBGH) are pleased to host the upcoming EMPLOYER HEALTH SUMMIT: “Taking Control of Employer Healthcare Spend in Nevada” on Thursday, September 7 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at the new J Resort in downtown Reno. The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce has worked collaboratively with the Nevada Business Group on Health to schedule a major event for employers that will help them navigate the complex healthcare landscape, achieve sustainable cost management, and recruit and retain employees.

The summit will bring together industry experts, health care professionals, employers and providers to discuss healthcare expenditure management in northern Nevada. With rising costs affecting businesses throughout our state, this summit will offer valuable insights, innovative strategies and practical solutions to address high-cost claims management and change initiatives that promote healthy behaviors and health literacy in the workplace, empowering employees to make informed health decisions.

There will be thirty health-related booths to explore, experts to hear, and breakfast and lunch provided.

For more information and details about this event and to register please visit: TheChamberNV.org.

There is no cost for Chamber members but a charge of $25.00 per person for non-members. 

The Reno + Sparks Chamber is the largest non-profit business organization in northern Nevada committed to promoting economic growth and fostering a vibrant business community in our region.

The Nevada Business Group on Health is a non-profit, employer-led organization that serves as a resource for employers, healthcare providers, and health plans in Nevada. NVBGH focuses on improving the quality and cost-effectiveness of healthcare services in Nevada.

