The Children’s Cabinet celebrates 25th anniversary of Art of Childhood (sponsored)

The Children's Cabinet celebrates 25th anniversary of Art of Childhood

Art of Childhood event.
Image: Jeramie Lu. Used with permission.

August 18th at Rancharrah, The Children’s Cabinet will be hosting its 25th Annual Art of Childhood fundraising gala, Pop of Silver. Funds raised during the event support the organization’s mission to keep children safe and families together, and a special Fund-A-Need appeal directly supports The Children’s Cabinet’s free family counseling program.

Joined by major local business partners and individual supporters, the event will feature fabulous food and beverages, incredible live and silent auction packages, a Scheels raffle you don’t want to miss, and so much more.

Over 450 guests are expected to attend with local KTVN Anchor, Kristen Remington, serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening’s activities. The program will include a special testimonial from one of The Children’s Cabinet’s clients as well as an award presentation of the Dixie May Philanthropy Award to Kimberly Weingartner, founder of the Katie Grace Foundation, and more. Supporters can still participate even if they do not attend the event by buying raffle tickets and bidding in the online silent auction. 

Proceeds from the event will support The Children’s Cabinet’s 30+ programs that serve children and families throughout Nevada.

“For 25 years, Art of Childhood has brought together passionate community leaders and advocates to celebrate the impact of The Children’s Cabinet and support our mission to keep children safe and families together,” said Kim Young, CEO of The Children’s Cabinet. “We would not be where we are today without the generous support of our community and we look forward to continuing serving Nevada’s children and families with the help of our charitable donors.”

The Art of Childhood Pop of Silver Gala will be held on Friday, August 18th at 5:30pm at Rancharrah with a special VIP reception beginning at 4:30pm. 

Tables and partnerships are available to purchase at www.artofchildhood.org. For more information about The Children’s Cabinet, please visit www.childrenscabinet.org.

About The Children’s Cabinet

Established in Reno 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 10,000 families annually with a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

