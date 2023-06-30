76.7 F
Silk Road International Market specializes in Persian, Turkish and Afghani cuisine

By: Nora Tarte

Kebabs at Silk Road International Market. Nora Tarte / This Is Reno.
With Reno’s eclectic culinary scene, it’s hard to imagine there are still long lists of ingredients we can’t get in the Biggest Little City. Some of those hard-to-find items, however, are now readily available (along with Turkish, Persian and Afghani dishes) thanks to the opening of Silk Road International Market.

The partners opened a space in the Costco shopping center to bring the tastes of their home country to Reno. In addition to a food counter that whips up kebabs — with Halal meat — in a variety of flavors, the market sells imported fruits, spices, candies and more.

It’s always fun to peruse a market with goods you haven’t seen before; perhaps it’s even better to shop amongst sweets and treats you haven’t seen since you were a kid. Much of the goods come through Afghani company Ariana, including marshmallows, raisins and nuts. Other items include pastas, teas and spices.

Candies at Silk Road International Market. Nora Tarte/This Is Reno.
The foods are all authentic, and if you’re unfamiliar, the owners are happy to walk you through the market and explain the delicacies. Some items, like chickpeas and dried berries, are available by the pound (or less), while a collection of authentic spices line the wall.

While having Afghani, Persian, Indian and Turkish ingredients and sweets at your fingertips is a treat on its own, the standout of Silk Road is its fresh food counter. The kebabs come in chicken, beef, lamb and combinations of the three. The best seller is 85% beef, 15% lamb kebab served over rice and alongside a cucumber salad, a slice of fresh bread and green dipping sauce. A traditional lamb kebab is also very popular.

Items are made to order and can be purchased right alongside your groceries. The meat is tender and well-seasoned, full of flavor. While the format of the store is reminiscent of Aladdin’s Market & Kitchen, the cuisine is distinct, representing a collection of cultures and made by those who grew up eating it.

Before you leave, walk by the refrigerated aisle for a pomegranate chocolate ice cream sandwich and a falooda drink (made with tapioca past, basil seeds and coconut gel) in one of many flavors. Another standout is the rock candy created with long strings of saffron inside and the assorted candies imported by Ariana.

If you want to embrace the culture, make your own trail mix from the available items—a variety of raisins, walnuts, chickpeas and dried mayberries. Some foods will look reminiscent of what we eat stateside, such as dried apricots, but with their own cultural
influence. For example, the dried apricots here are rolled.

The market is new and is still expanding. The shelves are beginning to fill in and coveted items like saffron are available for purchase. However, the store isn’t quite finished, and plenty more is to come. Visit often to see the new goods imported from middle eastern countries or made lovingly by the hands that built Silk Road International Market.

The market is online with a TikTok account: https://www.tiktok.com/@silk_road_int_market

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

