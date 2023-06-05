Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce to host job fair on June 21, 2023 (sponsored)

Discover amazing job opportunities – free and open to the public!

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announces its Job Fair on June 21, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at their office, located at 4065 S. Virginia Street. This event is open to the public and seeks to bridge the gap between job seekers and the wide array of job opportunities in the region.

With a diverse range of industries represented, the Job Fair promises to cater to individuals with varying backgrounds and experience levels. From entry-level positions to executive roles, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the expanding job landscape in the Reno and Sparks area.

“The Job Fair serves as an exceptional platform for job seekers to engage with employers and discover the abundance of opportunities in our thriving region,” said Ann Silver, Chief Executive Officer of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. “We are committed to creating an environment that fosters networking, learning, and career advancement.”

Admission to the Job Fair is free, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all attendees. Closer to the event date, a comprehensive list of participating businesses will be released, providing job seekers with a list of the companies that will be present. If you are a Reno + Sparks Chamber business and would like to participate in this event, you can register at https://bit.ly/43f20ZI.

To learn more about the Job Fair and to stay updated on the latest information, visit the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce website at www.renochamber.org/jobfair. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to connect with potential employers, expand your professional network, and pave the way for a successful career.

