Explore Nevada’s colorful communities (sponsored)

The Silver State shines in every shade across hundreds of vibrant murals in select arts districts around the state. Learn more about these colorful works of art and where you can find them.

The Silver State is aglow with all manner of art, from open-air folk art installations to swanky

fine arts galleries and everything in between. However, some Nevada towns and communities

are decorated wall-to-wall (literally), with murals that liven up neighborhoods with a range of

styles as wide as the color spectrum.

Discover vibrant Nevada destinations that call to the art-ogling adventurer in everyone, get

sneak peeks of some prominent pieces, and then come paint yourself a picture-perfect visit.

Las Vegas Arts District

Come explore the Las Vegas Arts District. Nicknamed “18b” for its 18-block footprint (located

just a handful of blocks southwest of Downtown Las Vegas), the zone has become a “cultural

explosion” of art galleries, funky antique shops and boutiques, chic cafés, and bars—all backed

by a totally fresh, locally driven vibe behind it all. Download a PDF map and guide here.

Reno Mural Tours

Start in Midtown, Reno’s hippest, happenin-est ‘hood, where more than 80 murals by local,

national, and international artists punctuate a two(ish)-hour stroll that also passes by funky

shops, swanky bars and bistros, and more. Meanwhile, a few blocks north in Downtown Reno

you’ll find 40 more murals, including many that adorn huge surfaces — like parking garages and

tall alley walls.

Sparks Art Walk

Reno’s neighboring town to the east calls to art-inclined amblers with an easy art walk around

Victorian Square and Downtown Sparks. A downloadable map leads you to several murals

painted by prominent local artists—including within Great Basin Brewing Co., where

hand-painted imagery adorns each outdoor patio table.

Elko Mural Expo

In 2019, the Art Spot Reno crew rounded up more than 40 artists and headed for Elko to drape

its 19th century-built downtown in a kind of modern visual vibrancy meant to match the

community’s storied cultural history. Within three days, 60+ murals suddenly covered nearly 30

walls—painted by artists from around the state, country, and globe—with many highlighting

northwestern Nevada’s ties to Basque, American Indian, and buckaroo cultures.

Fernley Mural Makeover

The latest addition to Nevada’s mural scene made its entrance in May of 2022 in the form of the

inaugural Music, Murals & Margaritas Festival. While the small town—perhaps best known as a

gateway to the Black Rock Desert, where Burning Man goes down—has adopted some

intriguing sculptures over the years, this single-weekend makeover yielded 27 incredible murals

all over its public places and private business spaces.

Ely Mural Walking Tour

Art aficionados also owe it to themselves to take the self-guided, audio-accompanied, 29-stop

walking tour of Ely’s murals, sculptures, and other public art—all of which pay homage to the

historical achievements and vast cultural diversity of the people who made this town what it is

today. (View or download it here.)

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.