Explore Nevada’s colorful communities (sponsored)

The Silver State shines in every shade across hundreds of vibrant murals in select arts districts around the state. Learn more about these colorful works of art and where you can find them.
The Silver State is aglow with all manner of art, from open-air folk art installations to swanky
fine arts galleries and everything in between. However, some Nevada towns and communities
are decorated wall-to-wall (literally), with murals that liven up neighborhoods with a range of
styles as wide as the color spectrum.
Discover vibrant Nevada destinations that call to the art-ogling adventurer in everyone, get
sneak peeks of some prominent pieces, and then come paint yourself a picture-perfect visit.
Las Vegas Arts District
Come explore the Las Vegas Arts District. Nicknamed “18b” for its 18-block footprint (located
just a handful of blocks southwest of Downtown Las Vegas), the zone has become a “cultural
explosion” of art galleries, funky antique shops and boutiques, chic cafés, and bars—all backed
by a totally fresh, locally driven vibe behind it all. Download a PDF map and guide here.
Reno Mural Tours
Start in Midtown, Reno’s hippest, happenin-est ‘hood, where more than 80 murals by local,
national, and international artists punctuate a two(ish)-hour stroll that also passes by funky
shops, swanky bars and bistros, and more. Meanwhile, a few blocks north in Downtown Reno
you’ll find 40 more murals, including many that adorn huge surfaces — like parking garages and
tall alley walls.
Sparks Art Walk
Reno’s neighboring town to the east calls to art-inclined amblers with an easy art walk around
Victorian Square and Downtown Sparks. A downloadable map leads you to several murals
painted by prominent local artists—including within Great Basin Brewing Co., where
hand-painted imagery adorns each outdoor patio table.
Elko Mural Expo
In 2019, the Art Spot Reno crew rounded up more than 40 artists and headed for Elko to drape
its 19th century-built downtown in a kind of modern visual vibrancy meant to match the
community’s storied cultural history. Within three days, 60+ murals suddenly covered nearly 30
walls—painted by artists from around the state, country, and globe—with many highlighting
northwestern Nevada’s ties to Basque, American Indian, and buckaroo cultures.
Fernley Mural Makeover
The latest addition to Nevada’s mural scene made its entrance in May of 2022 in the form of the
inaugural Music, Murals & Margaritas Festival. While the small town—perhaps best known as a
gateway to the Black Rock Desert, where Burning Man goes down—has adopted some
intriguing sculptures over the years, this single-weekend makeover yielded 27 incredible murals
all over its public places and private business spaces.
Ely Mural Walking Tour
Art aficionados also owe it to themselves to take the self-guided, audio-accompanied, 29-stop
walking tour of Ely’s murals, sculptures, and other public art—all of which pay homage to the
historical achievements and vast cultural diversity of the people who made this town what it is
today. (View or download it here.)
