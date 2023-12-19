Must-see stops on your next Reno-to-Las Vegas road trip (sponsored)

The road between Reno and Las Vegas is packed with unexpected art, delicious dining, and only-in-Nevada wonders. Here are just some of the sights you’ll discover on your next trip down the Free Range Art highway.

There’s a difference between simply driving from Reno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) and experiencing the trip. If you’ve only ever used US 95 to get from one major Silver State metro to the other, you’ve been majorly missing out. Waiting on this 440-mile route—otherwise known as the Free-Range Art Highway—are psychedelic art installations, only-in-Nevada museums, and plenty of tasty eats. If you’re traveling for the holidays, jetting south for warmer winter weather, or checking off Paranormal Passport destinations, discover some of the must-see Free-Range Art Highway sights that put the “trip” in “road trip.”

Hawthorne

Did you know that Nevada is home to the largest ammunition depot in America? In a tiny town on the shores of Walker Lake, visitors can explore fascinating military history at the Hawthorne Ordnance Museum, home to multiple artifact-packed rooms and an impressive collection of outdoor munitions. Get up close and personal with military vehicles, a tank, and inert missiles and nuclear warheads before heading indoors to peruse vintage uniforms, historic newspaper clippings, and lots of memorabilia.

Before getting back on the road, swing by Pepper’s Place for a flame-broiled burger, crispy chicken sandwich, or loaded hot dog. Everything is freshly made once you order it and well worth the pit stop.

Goldfield

Let your car-iosity get the best of you in and around Goldfield. Rocket Bob’s Art Cars are visible from the highway, but these grand installations deserve a detailed look. The vehicles evoke Burning Man vibes, decked out with everything from googly eyes and oversized Legos to cake pans and an actual boat.

Find more arty automobiles just outside Goldfield at the International Car Forest of the Last Church. More than 40 cars, vans, and buses have become curated canvases jutting from the landscape, and you’re guaranteed to see something new each and every time you visit.

Tonopah

Exactly what it sounds like, The Clown Motel is home to literally thousands of clown figurines and collectibles. After snapping photos with Jolly, the two-story clown which adorns the motel, step inside the lobby to surround yourself with seemingly endless clowns and pick up stickers, t-shirts, and more from the gift shop. If you have clowns you’re looking to rehome, the property happily takes donations.

Pro Tip: Download the free Paranormal Passport before starting your Free-Range Art Highway road trip. The Clown Motel is just one of nearly 50 unique and unusual attractions throughout the state, and every check-in earns you points toward ghostly Travel Nevada goodies.

Beatty

Less than two hours from Las Vegas, Beatty offers up two varieties of ghosts. You’ll find the first at the Goldwell Open Air Museum, where larger-than-life sculptures reside among the desert scenery. Officially titled “The Last Supper,” the plaster and burlap specters created by artist Albert Szukalski are colloquially known as the ghosts of Goldwell. You’ll also encounter the towering cinderblock “Venus of Nevada” and a steel miner accompanied by a penguin.

The second ghost comes in the form of a ghost town: Rhyolite. Next door to Goldwell, the still-standing ruins of what was once the epicenter of the Bullfrog Mining District are wildly impressive. Stop and stare at the former bank, train station, and brothel, as well as the Tom Kelly Bottle House. Built from nearly 50,000 glass bottles, it’s the oldest and largest bottle house in the nation.

Make sure you’re hungry when you arrive in Beatty. Smokin’ J’s Barbecue serves up tender pulled pork, brisket smoked to perfection, and flavor-loaded ribs. At Happy Burro Chili & Beer, the housemade chili comes in a bowl, atop a hot dog, or as Frito Pie. And speaking of burros, keep your eyes peeled for the cuties known to roam the town.

Amargosa Valley

Hit a trio of Weird Nevada wonders in Amargosa Valley. The Area 51 Alien Center is your one-stop shop for all kinds of alien-centric trinkets and treasures, and the online Area 51 Museum will get you primed for searching the skies for otherworldly aircraft on your road trip. Next door is Alamo Fireworks, which you can’t miss thanks to the 28-foot firecracker. Last, but nowhere near least, make a 16-mile detour to the Nevada-California state line to get acquainted with Big Bovine, a two-story statue that stands in memory of a real-life, 3,000-pound cow.

Check out the entirety of the Free-Range Art Highway and even more road trip itineraries at TravelNevada.com.

