Get stoked to soak: Five northern Nevada hot springs adventures (sponsored)

Looking for a double dose of adventure this winter? Pair a scenic hot spring soak with an awesome only-in-Nevada experience.

Winter is one of the best seasons in the Silver State: It brings skiing and snowboarding at the world-class resorts in our backyard, unbelievably picturesque snowshoe hikes, and even epic sledding. The chillier temperatures also make hot springing that much more enjoyable. Next time you’re searching for a steamy soak, let these pairings—featuring both natural and resort hot springs—inspire a wintry adventure.

STEAMBOAT HOT SPRINGS HEALING CENTER & SPA + VIRGINIA CITY

Experience a spa day unlike any other at Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa in south Reno. The property opened in 1857 as Nevada’s first hot spring resort, and the “Steamboat” moniker came from Mark Twain himself—he soaked in these mineral-rich waters and likened the geothermal rumblings to the sound of a river paddleboat. Take a dip in outdoor tubs or private baths between massage and wellness treatments that include reflexology, chakra alignment, and vibrational therapy.

Go 15 miles up Geiger Grade and follow further in Twain’s footsteps in the legendary Comstock Lode mining town of Virginia City. The entire community is a National Historic Landmark, and it’s also where Samuel Clemens adopted his famous nom de plume. Stroll boardwalk-lined streets into dozens of shops, saloons, and museums, or time your visit around one-of-a-kind Virginia City events like the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry Festival and World Championship Outhouse Races.

CARSON CITY TRIATHLON

Get to Nevada’s capital city for the easiest (and most fun) triathlon out there. Carson Hot Springs, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, and Shoe Tree Brewing Company are steps away from each other in the same parking lot, and once you visit all three, you’ll be an official finisher of the Carson City Triathlon.

At Carson Hot Springs, you’ll find four outdoor pools and hot tubs filled with natural mineral water from 35,000 feet below Earth’s surface. Nine individual pools are also available for solo soakers or groups up to four or five people. Sassafras serves one of the most unique and delicious menus in the region, while Shoe Tree brews award-winning beers in a variety of styles and flavors.

DAVID WALLEY’S RESORT + GENOA

Enjoy a storied soak in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. David Walley’s Resort has been a scenic retreat for more than 160 years, and this getaway offers guests exclusive access to a heated outdoor pool and five geothermically heated hot springs tubs. Additional resort amenities include the on-site 1862 Restaurant & Saloon, two game rooms, and specialty events.

Since you’ll already be in Genoa, go beyond David Walley’s and explore the oldest permanent settlement in the Silver State. Belly up to the bar inside “Nevada’s oldest thirst parlor,” dig into surpremely tasty eats at The Pink House, and load up on artisan sweets during the annual Genoa Candy Dance.

FISH LAKE VALLEY HOT SPRINGS + GOLD POINT GHOST TOWN

Next time you’re driving the Free-Range Art Highway, plan for a pit stop at Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs. The county-managed site feels like a swimming pool was plunked down in panoramic marshland, but the below-ground concrete tub fills with natural hot spring water that typically hovers around 105 degrees. Your soak also comes with spectacular views of 13,147-foot Boundary Peak, the tallest mountain in Nevada.

Depending on your route, the living ghost town of Gold Point makes for a must-see detour on your way to or from Fish Lake Valley. The former silver boomtown has been well preserved, and modern-day visitors who overnight at the Gold Point Ghost Town Bed & Breakfast can sleep in an original miner cabin and shoot pool on a 1909 Brunswick table inside the town’s saloon.

SOLDIER MEADOWS HOT SPRINGS + BRUNO’S COUNTRY CLUB

Getting to Soldier Meadows Hot Springs will take some extra effort and preparation, but a soak in these terraced, rock-dammed pools will be its own reward. Stay the night in a semi-primitive campground or first-come, first-served cabin—both managed by Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management—and you’ll be treated to outta-this-world stargazing under skies with zero light pollution.

The journey will take you to and through the Black Rock Desert, and it’s vital to check on terrain and weather conditions before leaving the pavement and driving on the playa. On your way to Soldier Meadows, stop in Gerlach and get the lay of the land from Friends of Black Rock High Rock. While you’re in town, fuel up with some of the best homemade raviolis you’ll ever have at Bruno’s Country Club. Hearty breakfasts, lunches, and dinners complete the menu.

Travel Nevada Pro Tip: Always travel safely and responsibly, especially on Nevada’s vast and varied swaths of public land. Before beginning any backcountry hot springs exploration, brush up on the Dirt Road Code and hot spring etiquette guide to make sure you’re properly prepared.

Find five more hot springs pairings and even more adventure inspiration at TravelNevada.com.

