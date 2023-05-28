62.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Eat your veggies! A bite-sized look at Nevada’s plant-based cuisine scene (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Locally grown beets. Image courtesy of Lattin Farms. Used with permission.

Restaurants all over the Silver State—and increasingly in rural areas—are offering locally grown foods with a focus on vegetarian and/or vegan-oriented menus. Here are a few tasty offerings you’ll find:

FALLON 

It’s no surprise the Oasis of Nevada is known for its farm-to-fork cuisine. Farms occupy tens of thousands of acres in the verdant valley, providing an agricultural bounty that is easily found in many restaurants. 

Pro Trip: If you’re in Reno, make it a day-long trip. The drive from Reno to Fallon will take you a little over an hour (62.6 miles to be exact). 

Lattin Farms  

For five generations, Rick Lattin and his family have maintained one of Nevada’s largest organic farming operations. The farm is known for its tomatoes, berries, peppers, and squash, but their signature crop is the Hearts of Gold cantaloupe—an award-winning melon that is the namesake of Fallon’s greatest event — the Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair. Lattin Farms is passionate about bringing farm-fresh produce to the community, and visitors are encouraged to stop by their incredible café, bakery, and produce stand.  

Maine Street Café 

For almost 15 years, this homegrown restaurant has adapted to the ever-changing landscape of food trends. Maine Street’s Chef Wenceslao Sandoval has more than 26 years of experience at four- and five-star restaurants, and he incorporates the café’s garden produce into a delicious and eclectic menu.  

Slanted Porch

The Slanted Porch seems as if it were plucked out of a trendy urban neighborhood and dropped into rural Nevada. The loving detail that went into remodeling the 1908 residence into a trendy Fallon restaurant can also be found in the locally sourced food. Produce makes the less-than-4-mile trip from Lattin Farms, and beef is hand-selected from Fallon’s H5 Ranch. Even the delectable homemade potato chips come from potatoes grown at Fallon’s Workman Farms. 

SCHURZ

On a quiet stretch of U.S. Route 95 — AKA the Free-Range Art highway — along the Walker River Indian Reservation, an unassuming coffee shop beckons. Before entering, visitors may think they are in for a normal cup of joe, but one step inside this small sanctuary and you know you’re in for something special. 

Next Evolution Coffee Shop

Andrea Martinez sought to provide her small community with healthy organic food and drink options. Her menu is focused on vegetarian and vegan cuisine, an unusual choice for the former burger joint, but one that’s paid off. Regulars love the fresh fruit smoothies, beet juice shots, acai bowls, sandwiches, and coffee sourced from an American Indian family-owned Nevada business. A drive-through window conveniently delivers colorful smoothies, wickedly delicious coffee drinks, and flavorful organic sandwiches to hungry patrons.

LAS VEGAS  

The opportunities to eat whatever your heart desires are rife in Las Vegas. Finding farm-fresh, plant-based foods is easy, but a couple standout choices include:  

VegeNation

Locations in Downtown Las Vegas and Henderson serve flavorful fare that just happens to be meatless—not the other way around. Try the “chicken” pot pie gnocchi garnished with pie crust; classic Vietnamese pho loaded with seasonal vegetables; or pizza topped with vegan sausage, jalapeños, and pineapple. 

NoButcher

Those looking to add more plants to their diet should head to NoButcher’s bustling community table. Some great items to try: “Pulled NoPork” sandwich, “NoEgg” sandwich, and the “NoTuna” sandwich. 

Looking for more mouth-watering, fresh-as-you-can-get restaurants that the silver state has to offer? Visit TravelNevada.com, and start mapping out your next meal!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

Business
The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

‘Bitchin Betties’ hosts skate competition at Idlewild Park (photos)

Events
A teen organized skate contest was held Saturday at Idlewild Park in Reno.

Churrasco: Reno’s only Brazilian rodizio steakhouse

Food & Drink
Churrasco literally means beef or grilled meat in Portuguese and Spanish. In Reno, however, it’s the name of our only Brazilian-style steakhouse.

Popular

House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

Food & Drink
House of Bread serves up quality sandwiches and baked goods at its California Avenue restaurant and bakery.

Layoffs, fee increases possible at higher ed. campuses to fund salary adjustments

Education
An error by the Legislature in 2019 means the Nevada System of Higher Education has to come up with money out of its own budgets to fund COLAs proposed at the Legislature, according to NSHE officials.

Five years later: No answers to how Aaron Salazar was found critically injured near Truckee train tracks 

News
Aaron Salazar was found nearly dead five years ago. His body was adjacent to train tracks outside of Truckee.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC