39.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentTransportation

Construction begins on Holcomb Avenue 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Road closed sign. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Road closed sign. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, with Granite Construction, is scheduled to start road construction today, Monday, on Holcomb Avenue.

About a half-mile from Burns Street to Liberty Street will be reconstructed.

The project will realign Sinclair Street to Holcomb to enhance safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. The project will also include ADA pedestrian ramps and sidewalk connectivity.

Lane reconfiguration will keep existing parking, enhance the width of travel lanes, eliminate the center turn lane and add a buffer for the bike lanes.

The construction phase is projected to last approximately 12 weeks between Mondays and Fridays. 

During this period, parking on Holcomb will be restricted in the areas where improvements are being carried out. Driveways along the avenue will be temporarily closed during construction – however, efforts will be made to restore access as soon as possible. 

Occasional short traffic delays and detours may be expected.

Source: RTC.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Anonymous ‘John Doe’ denies authorizing private investigator to track mayor, county commissioner

Courts & Crime 0
The anonymous person who hired private investigator David McNeely of Five Alpha Industries on Friday signed an affidavit denying knowledge of McNeely’s GPS tracking of former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung and Mayor Hillary.

Nevada Medicaid expands dental care access for adults with disabilities 

Government 0
Medicaid is expanding dental services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, an expansion made possible by $2.5 million in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and a Federal Title 19 grant.

The quintessential coffeeshop: Magpie Coffee Roasters

Business 0
What really stands out about Magpie Coffee Roasters is the ambiance. It has great coffee too.

Popular

Sparks city manager up for possible termination

News 0
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is up for an annual review at Monday’s council meeting, and the council is scheduled to consider terminating his employment.

UNR considers former Reno manager Clinger for top finance job

News 0
A search committee at the University of Nevada, Reno this week and next will meet with three candidates for Vice President of Administration and Finance. Embattled former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger is among the three finalists.

OPINION: Commissioner Hill’s unilateral action is undemocratic

Opinion 0
Perhaps Commissioner Hill forgot that she was elected by her constituents to be a public servant...with the emphasis on 'servant'.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC