Construction begins on Holcomb Avenue 

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, with Granite Construction, is scheduled to start road construction today, Monday, on Holcomb Avenue.

About a half-mile from Burns Street to Liberty Street will be reconstructed.

The project will realign Sinclair Street to Holcomb to enhance safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. The project will also include ADA pedestrian ramps and sidewalk connectivity.

Lane reconfiguration will keep existing parking, enhance the width of travel lanes, eliminate the center turn lane and add a buffer for the bike lanes.

The construction phase is projected to last approximately 12 weeks between Mondays and Fridays.

During this period, parking on Holcomb will be restricted in the areas where improvements are being carried out. Driveways along the avenue will be temporarily closed during construction – however, efforts will be made to restore access as soon as possible.

Occasional short traffic delays and detours may be expected.

Source: RTC.