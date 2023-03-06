Special Olympics Nevada to host 2023 south Lake Tahoe plunge on April 22 (sponsored)

The fundraiser will feature participants taking the ‘plunge’ to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes and programs

The Special Olympics Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe Plunge will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. SONV is inviting brave residents to hop, skip, run, jump, or dive into the waters at Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina to support SONV’s health and sports programs. For those who like to dress up for the occasion, the theme of this year’s event will be “Independence.” SONV is currently the only state that is not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter but it set to change this by the end of 2023!

Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125. In addition to the Plunge, attendees will be treated to a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ.

To sign up, please visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/tahoe.

