Special Olympics Nevada to host 2023 south Lake Tahoe plunge on April 22 (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

Plungers enjoy the event at South Lake Tahoe Plunge. Image courtesy of Special Olympics Nevada. Used with permission.

The fundraiser will feature participants taking the ‘plunge’ to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes and programs

The Special Olympics Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe Plunge will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. SONV is inviting brave residents to hop, skip, run, jump, or dive into the waters at Round Hills Pines Beach & Marina to support SONV’s health and sports programs. For those who like to dress up for the occasion, the theme of this year’s event will be “Independence.” SONV is currently the only state that is not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter but it set to change this by the end of 2023!  

Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125. In addition to the Plunge, attendees will be treated to a celebratory lunch by Carson City BBQ.

To sign up, please visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/tahoe.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

The Ferraro Group
The Ferraro Grouphttps://theferrarogroup.com
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.

