48.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Carson City’s Mark Twain mural unveiling (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

A mural portrait of Mark Twain will be unveiled at the Nevada State Museum on Wednesday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Inaugural Mark Twain Days festival taking place April 21 - 23. Image courtesy of Visit Carson City. Used with permission.

A mural portrait of Mark Twain will be unveiled at the Nevada State Museum on Wednesday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Inaugural Mark Twain Days festival taking place April 21 – 23.

Carson City’s newest mural is a portrait of Mark Twain that will be unveiled at the Nevada State Museum on Wednesday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m.

In conjunction with the Inaugural Mark Twain Days festival taking place April 21 – 23, Visit Carson City partnered with the Nevada State Museum to commission a Mark Twain Mural that is being installed on the Robinsons Street exterior wall of the museum.

According to Josh Bonde, Director of the Nevada State Museum “The Nevada State Museum is excited to partner with Visit Carson City on this mural project highlighting the role of an American literary master and their history right here in Carson City. We are proud to support public arts initiatives like this, along with our community partners.” 

Artist Jamie Vincek was selected by a public art panel to undertake this ambitious project that has been created on aluminum panels to be installed at the State Museum in early April. The artist’s proposal was the stand-out winner with its colorful and whimsical portrayal of Samuel Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain) who first signed his name right here in Carson City … “Yours Dreamily Mark Twain”.

Anyone with an interest in Carson City’s unique cultural heritage and Mark Twain’s story here in Carson City is welcome to attend.

If unable to attend the unveiling, Visit Carson City invites all to view the mural during the inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23. Visit Marktwaindays.com for more information.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

To conserve, Nevada may try to buy back groundwater rights

Government 0
Jake Tibbitts, natural resources manager for rural Eureka County in central Nevada, said the state is responsible for over-allocating water rights in areas that have then seen tight-knit farming communities pop up.

Donor Network West celebrates National Donate Life Month throughout April (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Donor Network West will turn the Reno Arch blue and green Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. to kick-off National Donate Life Month. A series of community events will follow throughout April.

Have yourself a vibrant time in Downtown Reno … year-round! (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Downtown Reno has it all!

Popular

County commissioners vote down Cares Campus improvements

Government 0
Progress on development at the Nevada Cares Campus hit a snag Tuesday during Washoe County’s Board of County Commission meeting. 

$4.1m in unconstitutional DMV technology fee refunds remains uncollected by Nevadans

Business 0
Only a third of the $6 million in unconstitutional technology fees collected by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has made it back into the wallets of residents and businesses, according to a recent report by the state agency.

Tesla requesting $412 million in new tax relief package, approval scheduled for Thursday

Business 0
Tesla is asking the Governor’s Office for Economic Development to approve $412 million in additional tax abatements and reimbursements for expanding their Northern Nevada gigafactory.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC