Carson City’s Mark Twain mural unveiling (sponsored)

A mural portrait of Mark Twain will be unveiled at the Nevada State Museum on Wednesday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Inaugural Mark Twain Days festival taking place April 21 – 23.

Carson City’s newest mural is a portrait of Mark Twain that will be unveiled at the Nevada State Museum on Wednesday, April 5th at 11:00 a.m.

In conjunction with the Inaugural Mark Twain Days festival taking place April 21 – 23, Visit Carson City partnered with the Nevada State Museum to commission a Mark Twain Mural that is being installed on the Robinsons Street exterior wall of the museum.

According to Josh Bonde, Director of the Nevada State Museum “The Nevada State Museum is excited to partner with Visit Carson City on this mural project highlighting the role of an American literary master and their history right here in Carson City. We are proud to support public arts initiatives like this, along with our community partners.”

Artist Jamie Vincek was selected by a public art panel to undertake this ambitious project that has been created on aluminum panels to be installed at the State Museum in early April. The artist’s proposal was the stand-out winner with its colorful and whimsical portrayal of Samuel Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain) who first signed his name right here in Carson City … “Yours Dreamily Mark Twain”.

Anyone with an interest in Carson City’s unique cultural heritage and Mark Twain’s story here in Carson City is welcome to attend.

If unable to attend the unveiling, Visit Carson City invites all to view the mural during the inaugural Mark Twain Days Festival Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23. Visit Marktwaindays.com for more information.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.