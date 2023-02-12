29.4 F
Reno
Redwood Rotisserie: The bar and grill we all deserve

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Redwood Rotisserie + Grill stands on the corner of Kietzke and Plumb, and the low-key bar and grill is pretty much impossible to miss. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Redwood Rotisserie + Grill stands on the corner of Kietzke and Plumb, and the low-key bar and grill is pretty much impossible to miss. So why is it that it’s taken me this long to try it out?

I imagine many people miss Redwood because it’s housed in a rather unassuming building. From the outside, it doesn’t look like much, but a weekday lunch crowd proves it’s a locals’ hotspot. The customers are always varied, with long-time fans coming in for favorites, co-workers gathering after a day of hard work and even families taking up booths inside. 

The upside is, the inside space is rather large, so just because it’s busy, that doesn’t mean you can’t get in.

The menu is just as eclectic as its patronage, with elevated bar food that ranges from plates of rotisserie-style meats to loaded tacos served three to a plate. Just about everything sounds delicious, and with so many options, it’s hard to choose. If you ask me, that’s a good excuse to come back again and again.

If I was asked to liken Redwood to something else, I’d say it’s similar in atmosphere to an Applebee’s, except the food is actually good and the staff seemingly like their jobs. You’re sure to be greeted at the hostess stand with a smile, and the friendly service carries throughout the meal.

One suggestion for first timers is not to skip the pulled pork. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get it. A pulled pork sandwich is perhaps the most obvious, but I’d rather eat mine heaped on top of the naan flatbread. If you’re craving pizza that tastes light and fresh, this is it. The naan bread is covered in a layer of melted pepper Jack cheese before it’s topped with a thick slice of tomato and finished with balsamic glaze, garlic and basil. 

If you want to add a protein to the top, this appetizer quickly becomes a meal. The slightly sweet and very tender pulled pork is the ideal complement to the dish’s otherwise rich and acidic flavors.

The tacos are also hard to pass up, with three varieties to choose from: chicken tinga, fish and steak. All three have their own toppings, but every single option is overflowing. Served on one of those metal taco trays, they’re heaping with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese spilling out of the soft-shelled delicacies. I’m here for the mess, and certainly not leaving the table hungry.

You may have noticed a theme here—seemingly easy dishes elevated by good technique and thoughtful presentation. The chicken wings, like everything else, are a well-done classic, soft and tender and dripping with sauce: buffalo, barbecue, Thai-citrus or teriyaki. 

The rest of the menu follows suit with eight different burgers to choose from, nine sandwiches served with rotisserie sides, diet-friendly dishes like pesto zoodles and those are only the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking of iceberg, did I mention the collection of crisp and filling salads?

A full bar makes Redwood even more versatile, offering cocktails, beers, wine and seltzers in addition to a standard line-up of non-alcoholic beverages. And a fleshed-out menu begs patrons to come around for dinner when they can conquer a 12-ounce rodeo ribeye with Mardi Gras slaw and risotto, or a rotisserie plate featuring everything from a whole chicken to a pound of tri-tip.

Regardless of if it’s your first time or you consider yourself a regular, just glimpsing the menu (and hopefully reading this article) is enough to give you a hankering for some tater tot tachos (nacho style tots) and a “Knuckle Sandwich” (not the kind that hurts, but rather roti tri-tip sweetened with caramelized onions). 

And while it’s located closer to downtown, the quality of its fare and atmosphere are enough to pull residents in any day of the week regardless of which nook of Reno they call home.

Information

860 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502 | (775) 824-9564

Redwood Rotisserie + Grill image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
About

