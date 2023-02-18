44.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Dickson Commercial Group completes MidTown restaurant and business sale (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Interior rendering of Fox Brewery & Pub in Midtown. Image courtesy Punto Arq. Used with permission.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the recent successful transaction including the real estate and business of the former Silver Peak restaurant and brewery in MidTown Reno.

DCG’s senior vice president of retail, Gary Tremaine represented the real estate ownership group in selling the 6,818 square-foot restaurant and former brewery building located at 124 Wonder Street. The restaurant & brewery facility was purchased by Mountain Valley Properties LLC for $1,540,000.

DCG’s Nick Brunson, business broker, had been working closely with Carson City’s Fox Brewery & Pub in helping them with plans to expand into Reno. Originally occupied by Silver Peak for over 20 years, 124 Wonder Street was the perfect fit for Operating Manager Jim Phalan’s new business endeavor.

The property is located in the heart of the Midtown District with great visibility on the corner of Holcomb Avenue and Wonder Street. The restaurant is equipped with a grease interceptor, hood, brewing equipment, and a spectacular rooftop deck. There are 49 on-site parking spaces, as well as an abundance of street parking.

Jim Phalan with Fox Brewery & Pub said about the transaction, “It is a fabulous facility in Midtown, with a foundation of success dating back to a time when craft brewing was just becoming familiar. We feel confident that we can continue their commitment to craft while bringing our famed Fox energy and operational concept to Reno.”

For more information about DCG, visit the website at dicksoncg.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

PI being sued by Reno mayor says client is confidential, seeks case dismissal

Courts & Crime 0
The private investigator being sued by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has finally responded in court to the lawsuit. David McNeely of 5 Alpha Industries, through his attorneys, is seeking to have the case dismissed

King cakes that make your gut smile (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
A recipe to make your own king cake, the traditional pastry of the Mardi Gras season. A gluten free bread mix is used to make this pastry enjoyable for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Cortez Masto introduces bill to strengthen Tribal law enforcement

Government 0
On Thursday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced bipartisan legislation to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Judge chastises attorneys in case of attorneys suing other attorneys 

Courts & Crime 0
A lawsuit against local attorney Marilyn York and her father got its first court hearing yesterday. The judge was not happy.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC