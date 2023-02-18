Dickson Commercial Group completes MidTown restaurant and business sale (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the recent successful transaction including the real estate and business of the former Silver Peak restaurant and brewery in MidTown Reno.

DCG’s senior vice president of retail, Gary Tremaine represented the real estate ownership group in selling the 6,818 square-foot restaurant and former brewery building located at 124 Wonder Street. The restaurant & brewery facility was purchased by Mountain Valley Properties LLC for $1,540,000.

DCG’s Nick Brunson, business broker, had been working closely with Carson City’s Fox Brewery & Pub in helping them with plans to expand into Reno. Originally occupied by Silver Peak for over 20 years, 124 Wonder Street was the perfect fit for Operating Manager Jim Phalan’s new business endeavor.

The property is located in the heart of the Midtown District with great visibility on the corner of Holcomb Avenue and Wonder Street. The restaurant is equipped with a grease interceptor, hood, brewing equipment, and a spectacular rooftop deck. There are 49 on-site parking spaces, as well as an abundance of street parking.

Jim Phalan with Fox Brewery & Pub said about the transaction, “It is a fabulous facility in Midtown, with a foundation of success dating back to a time when craft brewing was just becoming familiar. We feel confident that we can continue their commitment to craft while bringing our famed Fox energy and operational concept to Reno.”

For more information about DCG, visit the website at dicksoncg.com.

