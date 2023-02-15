Contractors Board welcomes David Behar as Director of Investigations (sponsored)

The Nevada State Contractors Board announced David Behar as Director of Investigations, following the retirement of Paul Rozario.

“David is a natural replacement to continue advancing the enforcement goals of the Contractors Board,” said NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein. “His background has given him unique interactions with individuals committing unlawful acts, and he understands the gravity of consequences to the public’s health, safety, and wellbeing that these situations result in. We look forward to having his knowledge and innovative strategies integrated into our daily operations.”

Preceding his employment with the Board, Behar held a career in federal law enforcement working for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for 25 years. He served as Special Agent and Group Supervisor during his tenure where he partnered with numerous state and local agencies to disrupt and dismantle some of the world’s most sophisticated drug and money laundering organizations.

“Reducing harm to consumers by way of unlawful construction practices is paramount to promoting trust and confidence among our construction workforce,” Behar stated. “As I continue to guide the investigative work of the Contractors Board, I look forward to placing strong emphasis on customer service and timely resolution of complaints, while collaborating on proactive outreach strategies to keep the most vulnerable populations in our communities from being victimized.”

