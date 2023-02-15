26.6 F
Contractors Board welcomes David Behar as Director of Investigations (sponsored)

By: The Ferraro Group

Date:

David Behar. Image courtesy of Nevada State Contractors Board. Used with permission.

The Nevada State Contractors Board announced David Behar as Director of Investigations, following the retirement of Paul Rozario. 

“David is a natural replacement to continue advancing the enforcement goals of the Contractors Board,” said NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein. “His background has given him unique interactions with individuals committing unlawful acts, and he understands the gravity of consequences to the public’s health, safety, and wellbeing that these situations result in. We look forward to having his knowledge and innovative strategies integrated into our daily operations.” 

Preceding his employment with the Board, Behar held a career in federal law enforcement working for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for 25 years. He served as Special Agent and Group Supervisor during his tenure where he partnered with numerous state and local agencies to disrupt and dismantle some of the world’s most sophisticated drug and money laundering organizations. 

“Reducing harm to consumers by way of unlawful construction practices is paramount to promoting trust and confidence among our construction workforce,” Behar stated. “As I continue to guide the investigative work of the Contractors Board, I look forward to placing strong emphasis on customer service and timely resolution of complaints, while collaborating on proactive outreach strategies to keep the most vulnerable populations in our communities from being victimized.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

The Ferraro Group
The Ferraro Grouphttps://theferrarogroup.com
The Ferraro Group is a leading regional public relations and public affairs firm that provides strategic communications to businesses, corporations, industry associations, governments, and non-profit organizations. With offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno, Carson City and Washington, D.C., the firm concentrates on strategic positioning of established and new brands, reputation and crisis management, social media and marketing strategies, lobbying before elected officials and government agencies, and other communications services.

